ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carol Head, RN, MSN, is recognized by Continental Who's Who for her reputable work and outstanding contributions to the field of Healthcare in recognition of her role as Consultant.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Having spent over 40 years of experience in the healthcare industry, including 25 years in maternal-child nursing, Carol Head is revered for her outstanding contributions to the industry. A proven leader with an intense focus in building positive physician/nurse relationships, team building, quality management, customer satisfaction, revenue and productivity enhancement and cost reductions, Carol is known for her strategic planning, reengineering with the ability to initiate positive change.



For nearly the past decade, Carol has served as a Senior Nursing Leadership Consultant. Providing operational leadership for Women's Services in both small and large organizations, ranging from 1300 births to 5000 births/year, Carol has led an initiative to improve nursing professionalism, resulting in 50% of nursing staff being OB Certified and 100% of staff certified in fetal monitoring, implemented cross-training throughout OB services, resulting in improved productivity and decreased utilization of agency nurses. In addition, she collaborated with Anesthesia group to implement designated OB anesthesia, which resulted in decreased wait time for patients requesting epidurals and a 20% increase in patient satisfaction.



Throughout the course of her education and training, Carol earned her Master's degree in Nursing from the University of Phoenix.



To further enhance her professional development, Carol is a distinguished fellow of several elite organizations including the National Association of Professional Women, ANA, AWHONN, and Sigma Theta Tau.

Charitable to various organizations including the V.I.L.LA.G.E Projects, Carol has participated as a volunteer at a Medical Center in Ghana on an annual basis, and is in the process of starting a Nursing Scholarship in her mother's name in the village of Senya-Beraku, Ghana. Carol is passionate about women's health and breast cancer awareness charities and organizations as well.



When she is not working, Carol likes to spend her spare time golfing, traveling and listening to Jazz.



For more information, please visit Carol's profile on LinkedIn.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

