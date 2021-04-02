Carole Streicher Named Head Of KPMG's Deal Advisory And Strategy Practice

CHICAGO, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carole Streicher has been named the leader of KPMG's Deal Advisory and Strategy (DAS) practice in the U.S. Carole is the first woman to lead KPMG's DAS practice and the only woman to lead a mergers and acquisitions group at a Big Four accounting firm. Her team's 2,300 partners and professionals in the U.S. are focused on solving clients' most complex issues and finding unique solutions.

"Carole Streicher brings more than 25 years of strategic leadership and experience providing innovative solutions to global Fortune 500 companies, bulge bracket private equity funds, and middle market firms," said KPMG Vice Chair, Advisory Carl Carande. "Her deep commitment to serving clients, developing people and championing the firm's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion are the perfect components to successful leadership."

In her new role, Carole is responsible for the strategic direction and growth of KPMG's DAS practice, which helps clients transact (buy, sell, restructure) globally, and realize value. Carole is focused on building client-centric, cross-functional teams aligned with deep industry experience that leverages proprietary data and analytics solutions to drive insights.

"I am honored to serve as the new leader of DAS and look forward to leading our team of partners and professionals to value for our clients," said Carole. "The M&A market is exceptionally robust right now offering our people a dynamic environment to build a career. As the new leader of the practice, I am excited to introduce my new senior leadership team, half of whom are from under-represented groups, which showcases KPMG's continued commitment to fostering diversity, equity and inclusion."

