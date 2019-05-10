Carolina Cooker® Adds Heat To The Outdoor Grilling Market With The Kamado Grill

GARNER, N.C., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina Cooker® introduced their new Kamado Grill on April 1, 2019. Available at all Agri Supply store locations and online at www.carolinacooker.com, Carolina Cooker® is committed to elevate your grilling experience to the next level by offering you the most flavorful way to grill and prepare all of your favorite foods.

The Carolina Cooker® Kamado Grill is one of the best residential outdoor grills on the market today. You will be impressed with its durable build and versatility. Weighing 220 pounds, the heavy ceramic construction does a superb job at radiating heat, retaining that heat and keeping temperatures consistent. The Carolina Cooker® Kamado Grill is designed to maintain temperatures for low and slow cooking, but can also be cranked up to temperatures over 600 degrees for searing meats.

Our grill is accented with a solid bamboo handle, two foldable side trays, dual air vent system to control airflow, a dome thermometer and a stainless steel cradle base cart with two locking brakes. Other distinct features include our accessory package which contains grid grippers, heat deflector, pizza stone, chicken throne, ash catcher and grill cover. While other retailers require you to pay extra, these accessories are all included in the price of $699.

One of the greatest advantages of cooking on the Carolina Cooker® Kamado Grill is that it features a large 2 tier cooking grate, each measuring 380 square inches of cooking space. Whether you're grilling, barbecuing, roasting, smoking, searing or baking – satisfy your every cooking need with our all in one outdoor cooker.

About Carolina Cooker:

Carolina Cooker® was established in 2007, with the desire to bring everything you need cooking related under one brand. Carolina Cooker is an Agri Supply® brand, so over 50 years of knowledge and thought have gone into every product. With a wide variety of cooking burners and fryers, to different styles of cast iron cookware and accessories, Carolina Cooker has what you need to dish up great food. Whether you're tailgating, camping, grilling at your house, or cooking for a large number of people, Carolina Cooker's great selection and prices make it your go-to brand for cooking needs. For more information, please visit www.carolinacooker.com.

If you would like more information on this product, please contact Philip Daniels at 919-772-9722 or email pdaniels@ncddi.com

