Carolina Laser & Cosmetic Center to Offer Military Veterans a FREE Laser Tattoo Removal Session this Veterans Day

Dr. Anne L. White, owner and lead physician of Carolina Laser & Cosmetic Center, values our military and already supports them with offering a 30% discount on laser tattoo removal at the Center everyday.

"Veterans face many challenges upon returning from military duty, a significant one being reentering the workforce. We've heard from our military patients that many employers do not allow visible tattoos and that's where we can help," says Dr. Anne White, a Fellow of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, and American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery. "Lasers are the safest and most effective way to remove tattoos. We have upgraded our technology to help offer our patients the highest power treatment in less time and with better results." Dr. White oversees all laser treatments in the state-of-the-art laser center.

With the rising popularity of tattoos, there has been a parallel rise in the number of people who experience tattoo regret and wish to have their tattoos removed. Cynosure cites a recent Harris pole that estimates 20% of tattooed Americans – roughly 45 million - experience "tattoo regret". People decide to remove their tattoos because the designs are no longer relevant to their lifestyle, not just because of workplace dress code restrictions. Other patient personal motivations range from being tired of limited clothing options to their not wanting their children to see it.

Although a tattoo looks like a simple painting on the skin, it's actually a series of ink deposits placed deep into the skin, designed to last forever. Carolina Laser & Cosmetic Center offers the latest in Laser Tattoo Removal treatments. The Revlite laser, known as the gold standard in removing red ink, removes all colors safely and efficiently. And the latest breakthrough... the revolutionary new PicoSure™ laser, which offers unprecedented clearing of all colors, including stubborn blues and greens. Available only in select practices, its picosecond pulse delivers laser energy 100 times faster than nanosecond lasers, so it can remove tattoos even more effectively, in less treatments with better results.

Dr. Anne L. White, of the Carolina Laser & Cosmetic Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, 336-659-2663, has trained nationally and internationally and is passionately committed to providing the safest and latest techniques of non- and minimally invasive no-downtime laser, cosmetic and dermatology treatments, to help patients look as good on the outside as they feel inside. www.CarolinaLaser.com.

