CarolinaEast Medical Center Named Among Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years. This is the fourth year of their World's Best Hospitals rankings. "Many medical institutions struggled with challenges over the course of the pandemic, but what has set the world's leading hospitals apart is their continued ability to deliver the highest-quality patient care and conduct critical medical research even as they focused on battling COVID," stated Nancy Cooper, Global Editor-in-Chief of Newsweek .

This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry-ranking provider. Newsweek and Statista developed a complex methodology to ensure the quality and validity of the ranking. Three data sources were used for the evaluation, including hospital recommendations from peers, patient experience, and medical KPIs (patient safety, hygiene measures, and quality of treatment).

"What you will notice and what we are so very proud of, is that in ALL of these various ratings and rankings, you will see CarolinaEast in the top group," said Ray Leggett, CarolinaEast President and CEO. "That is something to be VERY proud of and we are. Regardless of the different ratings and rankings, CarolinaEast is always included among the best of the best. We have really good people at CarolinaEast Health System and they do really good work…Award-Winning Work!"

In addition to a ranking in the top 1.6% of United States hospitals, Newsweek also recognized CarolinaEast for performing above the average in Infection Prevention measures. "In a time that will go down in history as an era of an infectious disease pandemic, we take great pride in being recognized as above the national average based on six different infection prevention measures," added Leggett.

The CarolinaEast team has also risen to the challenge of an unprecedented health crisis while continuing to care for all patients in their time of need, and the need has been plentiful. During fiscal year 2021, the 2,600 plus employees, nearly 250 physicians, and more than 400 volunteers cared for 14,119 inpatients, 126,878 outpatients, 53,476 emergency patients, and saw 251,690 patients in the CarolinaEast physician offices located across four counties.

