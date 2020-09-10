Carolinas AGC and ConstructConnect Team Up with Free Digital Bid Board

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) and ConstructConnect (formerly iSqFt) are delighted to announce a new membership agreement that will help CAGC members secure more construction project leads to build their businesses throughout the Carolinas.

Not only will CAGC members continue to receive their web-based eBulletin featuring project listings, details, and updates, they will also have access to the all-new Bid Center. This free, next-level, online service will help members organize all their project leads and bid invites in one place.

As part of this agreement, CAGC members get early access to Bid Center. Now, members can simply login and use this free digital bid board to organize their bids and more easily collaborate with their team members. With Bid Center, members can share projects and documents throughout their bidding process.

With Bid Center, CAGC members can take advantage of these great features:

Forward any bid invite via email and it is automatically added to Bid Center

Easily attach documents to any project you create

Find more qualified subcontractors in the country's largest preconstruction network

Easily move projects through your bidding pipeline from "Under Review" to "Won"

Save hours on estimating –send projects straight to digital takeoff with one-click

"We are extremely excited about what we think will be a win-win for both parties and CAGC members with ConstructConnect's new services," said Dave Simpson, President & CEO of Carolinas AGC. "We look forward to a long-term relationship in offering a job-leads service that will be second to none in the construction industry in the Carolinas."

Since 2013, CAGC and ConstructConnect have partnered together to provide numerous member benefits. The new Bid Center builds on this great partnership and benefits that include:

The eBulletin, a web-based data tool providing commercial construction project information

Free prequalification to help members manage safety and financial risk

Dedicated ConstructConnect account manager

Free training and onboarding for ConstructConnect data services

Even better, CAGC members will now receive preferred pricing on all ConstructConnect products, including ConstructConnect Project Intelligence, ConstructConnect Bid Management, and ConstructConnect Takeoff.

While many CAGC members may still think of ConstructConnect as iSqFt, today's ConstructConnect brands include iSqFt, Bid Clerk, CMD, Construction Data, MasterSpec (Avitru), On Center Software, QuoteSoft, PlanSwift, and SmartBid.

To get more information about this member benefit and ConstructConnect's services, go to https://www.constructconnect.com/cagc to get started. Make sure to mention that you are a CAGC member.

CONTACT: Lori McGovern, [email protected]

SOURCE Carolinas AGC

Related Links

http://www.cagc.org

