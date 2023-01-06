Carolinas AGC Announces 2023 Board of Directors

Jan 06, 2023, 07:30 ET
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is pleased to announce the 2023 Board of Directors. The CAGC Board is made up of the following members:
Chair: Mark Johnnie, Balfour Beatty
Chair Elect: Dean Wilson, Hood Construction Company, Inc
Treasurer: Ty Edmondson, T.A. Loving Company
Vice Chair: Lynn Hansen, Crowder Constructors, Charlotte NC
Past Chair: Charlie Wilson, C.T. Wilson Construction Company
Highway/Heavy Chair: Marty McKee, King Asphalt
Building Chair: Chris Smith, Beverly-Grant
Utility Chair: Derrick Morgan, State Utilities
Specialty Chair: Daniel Poaps, Palmetto Concrete Group
Supplier Chair: Geric Potts, Jarco Supply
At Large 3yr: Jim Roberts, Langston Construction
At Large 2yr: Jonathan Bivens, S.T. Wooten
At Large 1yr: Beth Muter, Muter Construction
Specialty/Supplier Director: Sherita Evan, Southern Commercial Development
Young Leader Director: Paul Edwards, Reeves
Carolinas AGC is the construction industry association in the Carolinas, bringing value to our thousands of members through networking, government relations, job leads, meetings with owners/designers, education and training involving such issues as safety and open shop, and community development. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Please join us at any of our 100+ networking and business opportunities throughout 2022!
