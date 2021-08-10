Carolinas AGC Announces the Top Young Leader Award Winners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is excited to announce the 2020 Top Young Leaders! The Top Young Leader Award recognizes those who play critical roles in the community and professional arenas of the construction industry. We believe it's important to honor the achievements of our young leaders as the emergence of these individuals is critical to the future of CAGC and the members we serve.

Lindsay Smith

Upon receiving her undergraduate and master's degree from Auburn University, Lindsay spent her first five years of employment working in the public sector as a transportation planner for the Myrtle Beach MPO, where she covered three counties in the Grand Strand area. Currently, Lindsay serves as the Safety Director for Palmetto Corp in Conway, SC, and oversees all safety and risk management practices for this 600+ person company. Her favorite things about the construction industry include sunrise safety meetings, getting her cowboy boots dirty on jobsites, the warm glow of balloon lights on a paving machine at night, and working with contractors.



In her spare time, Lindsay enjoys playing tennis, boating, cooking, running, and spending time with her new boxer puppy and her husband Ryan.

Travis Thompson

Travis is the Director of Operations at J.M. Thompson Company. A graduate from East Carolina University with a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management, Travis also holds his Master of Professional Studies in Real Estate Development from Georgetown University. During high school, Travis spent his summers for J.M. Thompson in general labor, demolition, carpentry, and operating construction equipment. While in college, he served as an intern where he learned how to estimate from his grandfather Hal. In his current role, Travis handles all employee management including the overall productivity of employees, and he oversees research and development of the business. Travis is a recipient of East Carolina University's 40 under 40 Leadership Award.



Travis and his wife Liz have a two-year-old son Tucker and a miniature goldendoodle named Oliver.

Clay Tresher

Clay is a surety producer with Marsh & McLennan Agency, who partners with contractors of all sizes to assist them in achieving both their corporate and personal goals. Clay started in the surety industry in 2013 shortly after graduating from Lenoir-Rhyne University. There he was a four-year letter winner in baseball, and he graduated at the top of the Charles M. Snipes School of Business with BA's in Accounting and Finance. Clay has a passion for the construction industry thanks to his father who has been in the industry for over 30 years. During his time as both a surety underwriter and agent, Clay has learned that it's not simply the end product that matters most in our industry, but rather the relationships.

Outside of work, some of Clay's favorite things to do include saltwater fishing, duck hunting, and hiking with his yellow lab Maddux.

For more information regarding the CAGC Top Young Leader Awards, including full bios and photos, please visit CAGC's website or contact Chelsea Andujar.

About Carolinas AGC

Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of contractors and construction-related firms that perform work in North Carolina and South Carolina. CAGC is a chapter of the AGC of America (AGC) and the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA). Our members are both small and large general contractors, specialty contractors, material/equipment suppliers, and service providers.

