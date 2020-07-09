Carolinas AGC Launches New Podcast Series Ensuring Inclusive Workplaces and Safety Strategies During COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is excited to bring to the construction industry a new podcast series with a focus on ensuring inclusive workplaces and safety. CAGC's Buildercast podcast series is part of a larger effort to embrace and improve diversity within the construction industry.

"Our industry and our members are taking the opportunity to lead the way to attract workers from all backgrounds and generations to create open, prosperous and sustainable workplaces," said Betsy Bailey, Diversity and Inclusion Liaison and NC Government Relations Director for Carolinas AGC. "The Buildercast series is one of many outlets CAGC is leveraging to ensure the construction industry is diverse, safe, welcoming and inclusive for all."

To date, CAGC has released three episodes in this Diversity & Inclusion podcast series:

Episode 1: Let's Dance: Lasenta Lewis-Ellis on Ensuring Inclusive Workplaces & Strong Safety Strategies

Lasenta Lewis-Ellis, President/CEO of LLE Construction Group, discusses her inspirational path to a career in construction, the work to be done to create not just diversity (being invited to the party) but real commitment to inclusion - being asked to dance!

Johnny Ortiz , Regional Vendor Diversity Manager, Skanska USA , dives into the challenges faced by our Hispanic workforce and staying safe and healthy during COVID-19 and how to best communicate safety messages to this community that is disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

This series was inspired by a CAGC Member Talk forum, "Construction Cares: Ensuring an Inclusive Workplace for Strong Safety and Communications Efforts" held on June 5, 2020. The forum featured industry leaders and CAGC member contractors from North Carolina and South Carolina who discussed their own workplace inclusivity, safety and communication efforts.

CAGC will continue to work with industry leaders to publish these timely, applicable podcasts that work to explore best practices and solutions. CAGC will also continue to push the Culture of CARE campaign – an initiative signed by CAGC, and created in partnership between AGC of America and AGC of Washington to advance the construction industry as the industry of choice for diverse and talented workers by building inclusive work environments in construction firms nationwide.



Carolinas AGC is the construction industry association in the Carolinas, bringing value to our thousands of members through networking, government relations, job leads, meetings with owners/designers, and education and training involving such issues as safety and open shop, and community development. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Media contact: Betsy Bailey, Director, CAGC NC Government Relations & Building Division, at 704/372-1450 ext. 5725.

