BEACONSFIELD, Quebec, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caroline Salette is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Real Estate in recognition of her role as a Real Estate Agent, Broker, and Owner of RE/MAX ROYAL (JORDAN) INC.

With over 26 years of experience in the Real Estate field and in marketing sales, Caroline Salette is revered for her outstanding contributions to the industry. Having begun in the industry as an administrative manager of a housing stock of nearly 550 doors, in 1992, at the age of 21, Salette joins the ranks of the agency RE/MAX as a real estate agent, which in 2006, she purchased and became sole owner of the biggest RE/MAX franchise in the province of Quebec. In 2015, Salette established GROUPE SALETTE COACHING, a personalized training for real estate professionals and all sales related industries, demonstrating that no matter your market or your product/service, a sale is a sale and so is client care. As a venerated professional and licensed builder and auctioneer, Salette launched many programs and seminars reaching out to the reality of any sales forces, as well as implementing team and personal coaching services.



Throughout the course of her education and training, Salette studied Economics and Politics from UDM. To further enhance her professional development, Salette is a distinguished fellow of several prominent organizations including RBQ/APCHQ, NAA, Greater Real Estate Board of Montreal, and International Federation of Coaches.

In recognition of her many professional accolades, Salette was recognized by RE/MAX International "Hall of Fame" & "Lifetime Achievement" Awards. A "Diamond" Awards Recipient, a distinction awarded to real estate agent who earns more than $1 million in commission yearly, Salette is the honorary recipient of the 2017 RE/MAX Quebec "High Distinction Award", a distinction that is given to only 1 broker per year to underline their entire career and commitment to the Real Estate industry. In addition, Salette received the Chamber of Commerce "ACCOLADE" Award and LGBT Chamber of Commerce Inspiration "PHENICIA" Award. For 11 consecutive years, Salette was awarded the "#1 RE/MAX Quebec Agency in number of yearly transactions Award".

When she is not working, Salette has been a Certified Diver since 1989. With the ocean as her peaceful escape, Salette also enjoys skiing because of the exhilarating feeling she gets. Salette also enjoys reading biographies and self improvement books, traveling and spending quality time with her family.

For more information, please visit www.royaljordan.com for real estate sales and www.carolinesalette.com for coaching and training.

