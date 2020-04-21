Carol's Daughter Celebrates Earth Day with Globally Recognized Sustainability Certification

The Cradle to Cradle Certified Program assesses all aspects of product design and manufacturing by evaluating products across five sustainability categories:

Material Health: selecting and using ingredient materials that have been assessed as safe and healthy for humans and the environment

Products are then awarded at five levels (basic, bronze, silver, gold, and platinum), with each level imposing a more rigorous set of requirements. The attention to eco-conscious standards has led to Gold ratings in material reutilization, social fairness, and renewable energy and climate and Silver ratings in water stewardship and material health for both the Goddess Strength Shampoo and Conditioner.

"Carol's Daughter's recent certifications signify value for customers and the environment," said MBDC President Jay Bolus. "It is wonderful to see a mass hair care brand embracing Cradle to Cradle Design to go beyond reducing harm and create products which are beneficial for humans and the environment."

For over 27 years, Carol's Daughter has been on the forefront of using eco-conscious ingredients and practices. The brand has always been free from sulfates, parabens, mineral oils, and petrolatum and features many naturally derived and biodegradable product formulations.

"When I started making hair care products in my kitchen, I did my best to make the right choices for the brand, our consumers and the environment," explains Carol's Daughter founder, Lisa Price. "We have been and remain deeply committed to building a better world at every brand touchpoint and strive to make our impact a positive one."

For more information about Carol's Daughter, visit carolsdaughter.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

To learn more about the Cradle to Cradle Design Framework, visit the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute or MBDC .

ABOUT CAROL'S DAUGHTER

In 1993, encouraged by my mother, Carol, I began creating high-quality products made with love in my Brooklyn kitchen. As family and friends experienced how these products transformed their hair and skin, I knew that I was onto something good. I needed a name for my company, so I made a list of everything I was and everything I wanted to be, and I realized that the most special thing that I am is Lisa, Carol's Daughter.

-Lisa Price, Carol's Daughter Founder

ABOUT MBDC

MBDC is a firm founded in 1995 by world-renowned architect William McDonough and chemist Dr. Michael Braungart. MBDC originated the Cradle to Cradle Design™ framework and the Cradle to Cradle Certified™ Products Program. Using the process of inventory, assessment and optimization, MBDC provides unique technical expertise to develop sustainable circular economy solutions around material health, material reutilization, renewable energy use, water stewardship and social fairness.

