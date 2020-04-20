Carol's Daughter Founder Lisa Price to Deliver Virtual Commencement Speech to Class of 2020

"Whether you're graduating from a university, high school, or stepping up from the first grade, I want to honor your academic accomplishments, celebrate your success, and share words of encouragement with the entire class of 2020," says Price. "One of the many things this unprecedented moment has shown us is that love, hope, leadership, and resolve are critical traits our future leaders will need. Those traits helped me build and sustain a company in the fickle beauty industry, so I'm honored to be able to share some of my lessons with these graduates live, from where I started my entrepreneurship journey."

From humble beginnings in her Brooklyn kitchen, Price began experimenting with making her own fragrances and perfume sprays when she wasn't busy working in TV production. She added oils to unscented lotions and began learning the aroma therapeutic and healing properties of the oils.

Price then transformed her beloved hobby of mixing up fragrances and creams at home into Carol's Daughter, a multi-million-dollar beauty empire, becoming a pioneer of the Natural Hair Care Renaissance. Starting out with a handful of steady customers, those numbers grew in leaps and bounds as women outside her neighborhood, and circle of friends, began to take notice. Almost overnight, celebrities like Jada Pinkett-Smith, Erykah Badu, Rosie Perez, and Halle Berry became loyal customers.

As a culmination to the Carol's Daughter business trajectory, Price joined the L'Oréal USA group in November 2014. In 2017, Carol's Daughter made history by being a first on exhibit in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. Today, Carol's Daughter sells millions of dollars' worth of products nationwide.

Price's virtual commencement address will broadcast on Facebook Live on May 3rd at 2PM EDT.

In 1993, encouraged by my mother, Carol, I began creating high-quality products made with love in my Brooklyn kitchen. As family and friends experienced how these products transformed their hair and skin, I knew that I was onto something good. I needed a name for my company, so I made a list of everything I was and everything I wanted to be, and I realized that the most special thing that I am is Lisa, Carol's Daughter.

-Lisa Price, Carol's Daughter Founder

