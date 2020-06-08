Carolyn Lee to Moderate IIUSA's EB-5 Panel Following Talk by Charlie Oppenheim, Chief, Visa Control and Reporting Division, U.S. Department of State

For more information on IIUSA: www.iiusa.org.

The panel following Mr. Oppenheim's talk, entitled, Visa Implications and the Impact of COVID-19 on the EB-5 Industry will, said Ms. Lee, "unpack the availability of EB-5 visas amid COVID-19 restrictions. We'll also cover the big issues facing the EB-5 industry as we brace for COVID-19 impacts across the board." IIUSA's Executive Director, Aaron Grau adds, "Although EB-5 faces challenges ahead like every industry in the U.S., it has the potential to be a catalyst for rebuilding the American economy and bringing much-needed jobs to American workers in the wake of COVID-19."

Ms. Lee is the Founder of Carolyn Lee PLLC based in Ithaca, New York and is a four-time Chair of American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) National EB-5 Committee. She has advised EB-5 regional centers, developers, funds, and investors for 15 years, helping U.S. project clients raise over $2.5 billion in EB-5 capital. Her project clients have received Form I-829 approvals representing over $1.27 billion in EB-5 capital in rural and urban projects across America. Ms. Lee has supported thousands of immigrant investor cases through to the final stages of EB-5 immigration, including redeployment and removal of conditions on residency.

IIUSA is the non-profit industry trade association of the EB-5 Regional Center industry and advocates for long-term reauthorization and meaningful reform to the EB-5 Program. It is the convening voice of the EB-5 industry and provides continuing education and business development opportunities for stakeholders.

