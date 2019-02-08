NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolyn S. Watts, M.S.N., R.N., CWON, is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the field of Nursing in recognition of her role as Clinical Nurse Specialist at the School of Nursing at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Having been established since 1908, Vanderbilt University Medical Center's School of Nursing has had longstanding success within the field of nursing. The university specializes in nursing administration, clinical care, case management, organizational strategic planning, project management, education (patient and professional), quality improvement, informatics, development of multidisciplinary collegial relationships and professional mentoring. Dedicated to the educational development of their nurses, Vanderbilt University ensures that their nurses, "have a voice in virtually everything we do." Endowed with the latest innovations in medical technology, the nurses at the medical center are equipped in a "wide array of professional development opportunities."

Amassing over fifty years of experience in the field as Clinical Nurse Specialist, Watts is a Certified Wound Ostomy Nurse and Breast Patient Navigator – Imaging and Cancer. In her current role, Watts specializes in general surgery, surgical oncology, wound care, ostomy nursing, surgical oncology nursing, breast cancer care, systems analysis and improvement.

Throughout the course of her education and training, Watts attained her Bachelor of Nursing Science degree from Olivet Nazarene University and then went on to earn her Master of Nursing Science Degree University Tennessee – Knoxville.

To further her professional development, Watts is an affiliate of several organizations including the National Association of Professional Women and the Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nurses Society. Currently, Watts is the President of the World Ostomy Center.

In addition to her work at the center, a renowned author, Watts has published several works, including Surgical Treatment of Obesity in Journal of Southern Surgical Nurses Association (1985); A Study to Compare the Overall Effectiveness of Two Hydrocolloid Dressings on Partial Thickness Wounds in Ostomy Wound Management (1988); Management of Problem Wounds in Journal of Urological Nursing (1989) and Reducing Pressure Ulcer Prevalence in an ICU Setting in Journal of Wound Ostomy Continence Nurses Society (2007).

When not working, Watts volunteers her time to the American Cancer Society, the March of Dimes and Alive Hospice. She also enjoys travel, consulting, reading and spending time with her children, Eric and Alli.

Watts dedicates this recognition to Ellen Keith, a friend and mentor, and to the loving memory of Dr. John L. Sawyers, a mentor and friend from college.

For more information, visit www.mc.vanderbilt.edu.

CONTACT: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

