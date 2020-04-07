CaroMont Health Encourages Hugs For Healthcare

To show support, people are asked to share pictures and videos using the American Sign Language sign for "hug" on social media. They should tag the health system on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter and use the hashtag #hugsforhealthcare. Submissions will also be accepted via email at [email protected] .

"CaroMont Health has been overwhelmed by requests from people who want to help in some way," said Kimberly Sain, Director of Public Affairs. "This situation is so different than other situations where people can volunteer in person, so we wanted to create a meaningful way for them to be involved given the circumstances. These pictures and videos are providing such a lift for our employees, and we hope it spreads to our colleagues across the country."

CaroMont Health is a not-for-profit health system headquartered in Gastonia, NC. Committed to providing compassionate, exceptional and highly reliable care within five counties and two states, the system's 435-bed CaroMont Regional Medical Center was named among IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals in 2018 and has earned more Grade A ratings for Patient Safety by the Leapfrog Group than any other hospital in the region. With a focus on putting patients first, CaroMont Health has been a trusted healthcare partner since 1946.

