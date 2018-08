Caronlab Australia is attending ECRM® EPPS event in Phoenix, Arizona

The Vitamin, Weight Management and Sports Nutrition Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) is a trade show where vitamin and nutrition companies, like Caronlab, will have the opportunity to, represented by Brian Gould and Jeff Fernandez, network with major retail buyers in private sessions to present their products. The event will take place at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort in Phoenix from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4.

"We offer the best waxing products, regardless of your waxing experience," Caronlab Australia retail brand manager Derek Griffin said. "People experienced in waxing should try our Aquawax Roll On Kit and Wax Strips, a comprehensive set of waxing tools for the whole body. Less experienced waxers should try a gentler product first, like our Salon Wax, which uses low heat and is microwaveable."

The Bump eRaiser line contains scientifically proven formulations that cool and soothe the skin. Some of her favorite ingredients are Tea Tree Oil, vitamin A, guarana, orange oil and natural fruit acids. They help exfoliate and reduce strain to the skin, and can even block pores to prevent the cycle of natural hair growth.

"Sugar-based Waxxxie Aquawax is 100 percent water soluble, and comes with 12 washable and reusable wax strips, wax and an application spatula," Greg Ure, CEO at Caronlab Australia, said. "Washable Fabric Strips are available for purchase to replenish the 12 washable strips it comes with. The strips are designed for total body hair removal."

There are six products in the Bump eRaiser line to assist in all steps of the hair removal process. The suggested regimen includes the use of the following: Concentrated Serum to prevent ingrown hairs; Cool Splash skin coolant; Exfoliating Mitt for massaging away dead skin cells; Medi Paste to help eliminate ingrown hairs, razor bumps and pimples; Triple Action Lotion for post-hair removal; and the Zesty Wash antibacterial wash. Expert recommended, Caronlab Australia is Australian's leading salon wax and uses only high-quality, natural resins for a salon-grade experience at home.

For more information on Caronlab Australia products, visit www.caronlab.com.au, www.waxxxie.com and www.bumperaiser.com.au.

