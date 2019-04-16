Carousel Motor Group Announces Opening of New Coon Rapids Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Dealership

"With this all-new facility, we've raised the bar on sales and service," said Jack Shimota, general manager, Coon Rapids Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. "Our customers will experience more convenient scheduling, quicker service turn-around, enhanced vehicle selection and extremely competitive pricing – in addition to luxury amenities throughout the facility."

At 86,000 square feet, the new two-story building is one of the largest Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealerships in the Midwest. For new car buyers, features include an expanded showroom floor with designated Jeep and Ram areas, a new commercial sales department, a new accessory personalization studio and three indoor customer vehicle delivery bays. This new facility also significantly increases service capacity to 41 service bays, including additional quick lube, vehicle detail and designated commercial service areas.

"Our significant investment in this facility will now provide our greater Coon Rapids community with the comfort and convenience of a luxury brand experience every customer deserves," said Chase Hawkins, president and chief operating officer, Carousel Motor Group.

Customers will also appreciate the abundant natural light of the floor-to-ceiling windows, two cafes, a spacious customer lounge and multiple seating options. While the new facility is complete and open for business, construction on the new parking lot and demolition of the old facility is expected to be complete by July.

About Carousel Motor Group

Carousel Motor Group is an operating company of the Pohlad Companies, a diverse group of businesses united by a proud legacy of creating value and opportunities for our employees, businesses and communities. Formed in May 2008, Carousel Motor Group operates seven Twin Cities automotive dealerships, including Coon Rapids Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Audi Minneapolis, Audi St. Paul, BMW of Minnetonka, Chevrolet North Branch, Porsche of St. Paul, and Porsche of Minneapolis. To learn more, visit www.carouselmotorgroup.com.

SOURCE Carousel Motor Group

Related Links

http://www.carouselmotorgroup.com

