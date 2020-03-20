Carousel Motor Group Announces Temporary Closure of New and Used Vehicle Sales Operations

MINNEAPOLIS, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the COVID-19 outbreak and to do its part to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Carousel Motor Group today announced that it will temporarily close its new and used vehicles sales operations effective Friday, March 20th at 6 p.m. local time, through April 30, 2020. This includes BMW of Minnetonka, Audi Minneapolis, Audi St. Paul, Porsche Minneapolis, Porsche St. Paul, Coon Rapids Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Chevrolet North Branch. Carousel Motor Group is the first major motor group in the state to take this step.

All seven of the dealerships will continue to operate vehicle service and parts businesses and will remain open, in order to support the community, healthcare providers, first responders and customers with their emergency service needs. All service and parts hours will be limited to Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

"I am confident that we are making the best decision to protect our employees, their families and our customers. It is always tough to lead with decisions that impact our daily personal purpose. Going to work at a place we love brings us both social and financial reward. The most valuable part of our company is our people and with that in mind, we will continue to pay our employees during this closure period," said Chase Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer and President, Carousel Motor Group.

About Carousel Motor Group

Carousel Motor Group is an operating company of the Pohlad Companies, a diverse group of businesses united by a proud legacy of creating value and opportunities for our employees, businesses and communities. Formed in May 2008, Carousel Motor Group operates seven Twin Cities automotive dealerships, including Coon Rapids Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Audi Minneapolis, Audi St. Paul, BMW of Minnetonka, Chevrolet North Branch, Porsche of St. Paul, and Porsche of Minneapolis. To learn more, visit www.carouselmotorgroup.com .

