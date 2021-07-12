Carousel Motor Group Brings Ferrari to the Twin Cities

Consistently ranked among the strongest brands in the world, according to Brand Finance, Ferrari's presence adds some power to the region's car scene. The newly renovated, 15,500 square foot facility will provide an immersive customer experience complete with state-of-the-art amenities including a 12x18 foot digital display wall, atelier design studio and customer lounge. The 2,500 square foot experiential showroom will prominently feature the latest models and the 5,700 square foot service center is equipped with five service bays and the area's only Ferrari-authorized technicians.

"We are both proud and humbled, as a family-owned Minnesota-based business, to represent the iconic Ferrari brand in Minneapolis. Both existing and future Ferrari customers can rest assured they will get the very best levels of customer service they may already have become accustomed to in purchasing and servicing their vehicles across our other dealerships," said Chase Hawkins, President & CEO at Carousel Motor Group.

"We are pleased to welcome the Pohlad Companies represented by the Carousel Motor Group to the Ferrari family, and wish Chase and his team much success in representing the Ferrari brand in this vibrant and important market where we have an established and loyal client base", said Matteo Torre, President of Ferrari North America.

Twin Cities Performance will be open for sales Monday - Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The service and parts departments will be open Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The all-new Ferrari store is along the premium auto corridor at 9191 Wayzata Boulevard. For more information visit www.minneapolis.ferraridealers.com or call (763)-330-1080.

About Carousel Motor Group

Carousel Motor Group is an operating company of the Pohlad Companies, a diverse group of businesses united by a proud legacy of creating value and opportunities for our employees, businesses and communities. Formed in May 2008, Carousel Motor Group operates eight Twin Cities automotive dealerships, including Twin Cities Performance, Coon Rapids Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Audi Minneapolis, Audi St. Paul, BMW of Minnetonka, Chevrolet North Branch, Porsche of St. Paul, and Porsche of Minneapolis. To learn more, visit www.carouselmotorgroup.com.

