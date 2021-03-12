CarParts.com to Present at the 33rd Annual Roth Conference

TORRANCE, Calif., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS), one of the leading e-commerce providers of automotive parts and accessories, is scheduled for a fireside chat presentation on Monday, March 15th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PST (1:00 p.m. EST) at the Roth Capital Partners 33rd Annual Stock Growth Conference being held this year in a virtual format.

A live video webcast of the discussion will be available at The Roth Conference Website .

CarParts.com recently announced record Q4 2020 sales of $119.7 million, up 90% year over year, and record 2020 fiscal year sales of $443.9 million, up 58% year over year. Additionally, CarParts.com recently launched the first electric vehicle & hybrid focused shopping hub located at www.carparts.com/ev . Further information including the most recent investor presentation is available at www.carparts.com/investor.

About CarParts.com, Inc.

For over 20 years, CarParts.com has been a leader in the e-commerce automotive aftermarket, providing replacement parts, hard parts, and performance parts and accessories. With over 50 million parts delivered, we've helped everyday drivers across the continental United States find the right parts to keep their vehicles on the road.

With a focus on the end-to-end customer experience, we've designed our website and sourcing network to simplify the way drivers get the parts they need. Our vehicle selector and easy-to-navigate, mobile-friendly website offer customers guaranteed fitment and a convenient online shopping experience. And with our own wide distribution network, we bring the very best brands and manufacturers directly to consumer hands, cutting out all the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs to provide quality parts at a discount for our loyal customers. Combined with our 90-day return policy and satisfaction guarantee, CarParts.com makes it simple for customers to get parts delivered straight to their door.

CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

