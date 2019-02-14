Carpe's New Antiperspirant Wipe to Deliver Portable Relief From Excessive Sweating

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carpe, the whole-body antiperspirant company, announced the launch of its new antiperspirant wipe this Valentine's Day. The wipes, which are amply sized at 10.5x9 in, deliver a generous dose of Carpe's pamplemousse scented antiperspirant formula.

The company believes that the cloth applicator format will provide powerful on-the-go relief for those suffering from excessive sweating.

Carpe Antiperspirant No-Sweat Wipes Carpe's Antiperspirant Wipes Come In Boxes Of 15 Individually Packaged Wipes

"We're excited to be able to deliver powerful sweat protection in a new, convenient format," said David Spratte, CEO of Carpe. "The antiperspirant wipes provide portable and versatile relief, and align with our goal to provide antiperspirant solutions for the whole body, because people don't just sweat under their arms. This is the first of several innovations that we look forward to rolling out this year." Carpe currently offers a line of other sweat-reducing products, including a clinical-strength underarm antiperspirant and antiperspirant hand and foot lotions.

The choice to launch the wipes on Valentine's day is no accident; the launch is a nod from the founders to customers who, like them, may have found excessive sweating hurt their confidence in the dating game.

Carpe was founded by David Spratte and Kasper Kubica - then college roommates - when the duo realized that there were no effective over-the-counter options manage their sweaty hands caused by hyperhidrosis. Hyperhidrosis, from which Spratte and Kubica both suffer, is marked by excessive sweating. The condition impacts roughly 15 million Americans. A disproportionate number of hyperhidrosis patients are young, with approximately 17% of teens suffering from the condition.

Spratte continued, "Although we founded Carpe to create a solution for hyperhidrosis patients, we've since built a broad and diverse fan base. Today our products are enjoyed by business professionals, tennis players, joggers, and more. We hope that our antiperspirant wipes provide one more way for all kinds of users to enjoy refreshing and reliable sweat protection."

The antiperspirant wipes are currently available without a prescription on CarpeLotion.com and Amazon.com. A pack of 15 wipes is currently available for a discounted launch price of $14.95, with a final retail value of $19.95.

About Carpe

Carpe is an antiperspirant company dedicated to offering whole-body relief from excessive sweating, because you don't just sweat under your arms. The company produces antiperspirant hand and foot lotions, as well as an underarm product that is enjoyed by hyperhidrosis patients, performance athletes, and more. Carpe's proven formula, which was specifically designed for maximum efficacy with no irritation, is gentle enough for prolonged daily use, and strong enough to help manage the symptoms of hyperhidrosis. Learn more at CarpeLotion.com.

