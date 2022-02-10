Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services Market to register a growth of USD 2.13 billion at a CAGR of 4.23% | Increasing Construction Activities is a Key Driver | Technavio

Our research report on " Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services Market Report Key Highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate in 2021: 3.90%

Key market segments: End-user (commercial and residential) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA).

Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 46%

Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.23% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.90 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABM Industries Inc., Anago Cleaning Systems Inc., Atalian Servest Group Ltd., BELFOR Holdings Inc., Cleaning Services Group Inc., CleanNet USA Inc., Compass Group Plc, Crest Commercial Cleaning Ltd., DuraClean, Eco Group Services, ISS AS, Jani-King International Inc., Jan-Pro Franchising Inc., Johns Lyng Group Ltd., Pritchard Industries Inc., Red Coats Inc., ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., Stratus Building Solutions, Urban Co., and Vanguard Cleaning Systems, Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services Market Trend

Strategic Partnerships Among Vendors

Vendors operating in the global carpet and upholstery cleaning services market are focusing on developing new strategies to gain a competitive advantage and retain their dominant positions. Market players are engaging in mergers and acquisitions of new entrants or start-ups while offering innovative services through modern distribution channels instead of conventional brick and mortar setups. These collaborations among the various market participants are encouraging contract cleaning service providers and technology providers to maintain their market positions. This will further fuel the market growth positively during the forecast period.

Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services Market Challenge

Fluctuations in Labor Wages

The market has been witnessing continuous fluctuations in labor wages. Low labor efficiency due to prolonged underpayment is one of the key factors hindering this market's growth. Though governments are trying to address the issues by increasing labor wages, the temporary nature of employment under fixed-term contracts and a lack of benefits create conflicts between employees and the company. As a result, the constant changes in labor wages might impact the growth of this market adversely during the forecast period.

Key Market Vendors Insights

The carpet and upholstery cleaning services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. For instance, ABM Industries Inc. offers solutions for carpet and upholstery cleaning services that can be a one-time project or for ongoing specialty services.



Some of the key market vendors are:

ABM Industries Inc.

Anago Cleaning Systems Inc.

CleanNet USA Inc.

Inc. Crest Commercial Cleaning Ltd.

DuraClean

Eco Group Services

Jani-King International Inc.

Pritchard Industries Inc.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Stratus Building Solutions

Key Segment Analysis by End-User

Commercial

The commercial end-user segment held the largest carpet and upholstery services market share in 2020. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for cleaning services from offices, classrooms, movie theaters, hospitals, airports, restaurants, and shops. The demand for frequent cleaning services on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis from a range of industries in the commercial segment will continue to increase in the upcoming years.

Residential

Regional Market Analysis

North America emerged as the largest revenue-generating regional segment of carpet and upholstery services market. 46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The increasing construction activities, high disposable income, and the emergence of new business establishments will facilitate the carpet and upholstery cleaning services market growth in North America over the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for carpet and upholstery cleaning services in North America. China and Germany are other revenue-contributing economies to this market's growth during the forecast period.

