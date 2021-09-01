Carpets And Rugs Market from Home Furnishings Industry to Record Growth Worth $ 5.03 billion during 2021-2025 |17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Sep 01, 2021, 18:45 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The carpets and rugs market in the home furnishings industry is poised to grow by USD 5.03 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the carpets and rugs market will be progressing at a CAGR of 2.59%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as surging growth in the number of residential and commercial construction activities, rising number of renovations and remodeling activities, and increasing consumers' preference for interior designs will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of raw materials and challenges associated with waste disposal will limit market growth during the forecast period.
Carpets and Rugs Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Carpets and Rugs Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Residential
- Commercial
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Carpets and Rugs Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The carpets and rugs market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the carpets and rugs market in the home furnishings industry include Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Interface Inc., Milliken and Company, Mohawk Industries Inc., Oriental Weavers Group, Tai Ping, Tarkett Group, The Dixie Group Inc., and Victoria Plc.
To help businesses improve their market position and leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the carpets and rugs market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Carpets and Rugs Market size
- Carpets and Rugs Market trends
- Carpets and Rugs Market industry analysis
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Carpets and Rugs Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist carpets and rugs market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the carpets and rugs market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the carpets and rugs market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of carpets and rugs market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- Inter IKEA Holding BV
- Interface Inc.
- Milliken and Company
- Mohawk Industries Inc.
- Oriental Weavers Group
- Tai Ping
- Tarkett Group
- The Dixie Group Inc.
- Victoria Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
