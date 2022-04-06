CARR COMPANIES ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH FORGE PR TO ELEVATE CARR WORKPLACES AND PREFERRED OFFICE NETWORK

"The workplace has shifted dramatically over the last few years, and, given our extensive experience, the time is now to put our stake in the ground and demonstrate how our workplaces are ready to support the workforce of tomorrow," says Austin Flajser , Carr Companies. "In searching for the right partner to help elevate both Carr Workplaces and Preferred Office Network, we identified and formed a strategic partnership with FORGE PR to help us collectively have a more creative and forward-thinking approach which will allow us to amplify our voice in an industry that we know deeply."

The partnership comes on the heels of both brands making creative and solutions-oriented advancements in late 2021. Carr Workplaces hired seasoned real estate and property management leader Lindsay Moses to head up its new Property Management division, which is already managing over two million square feet of office and coworking space, and PON established a relationship with leading technology firm Hubli - formerly MeetingsBooker.com - to launch an on-demand workspace and meetings reservations platform for its enterprise client base. The platform is built to list the various spaces within the network, consisting of over 200 coworking operators and thousands of venues across North America and beyond. Further, Carr Workplaces and PON are both currently undergoing rebranding exercises, in which more information will be formally announced later this year.

"Now was the perfect time for us to join forces so that we can work together to help build a narrative that showcases Carr Workplaces and Preferred Office Network's long and rich history in the ever-changing world of the workplace industry," says Leslie Friebert, Partner at FORGE PR. "We are honored and excited to be working with the incredible teams that have been at the helm of these legendary brands, both of which are highly prepared and uniquely positioned to lead the industry and provide meaningful insight about what to expect next."

ABOUT CARR WORKPLACES

A family owned and operated company, Carr Workplaces was founded in 2003 and has since become a trailblazer in the coworking industry. Offering innovative workspace solutions that the flexible office industry demands, Carr Workplaces powers businesses of all sizes through best-in-class concierge service, unrivaled hospitality, and access to all needed business services and today's most desirable amenities. Carr Workplaces operates in the United States' largest and most influential markets and throughout its fastest-growing suburban markets. Carr Workplaces is headquartered at The Willard Center in Washington, DC.

ABOUT PREFERRED OFFICE NETWORK (PON)

Founded in 2010, PON provides enterprise clients with the most flexible terms in the workspace industry. As today's real estate landscape continues to change and evolve, PON's flexibility and mobility within various service offerings remain constant. Made up of over 200 independent business center operators, our global coworking network is the largest of its kind. PON was formed to offer corporate users an alternative to large, commercialized coworking spaces. PON provides account management services for their clients, handling all paperwork, billing, and portfolio oversight on behalf of its member operators.

ABOUT FORGE PR

FORGE PR was established in 2019 by co-founders Jaime Grodsky, Carly Leviton Eilian and Leslie Friebert. With diverse backgrounds spanning art, entertainment, lifestyle, design, technology, hospitality, corporate social responsibility and more, the firm sets itself apart by understanding that collaborative relationships are at the core of every success story and go a step further by creating strategies that are socially responsible and give back to the community. The firm's mission is to help its clients do good for others while it is doing good for its clients. FORGE PR empowers and propels strong independent thinkers while celebrating the power of public relations and the many effects it can have on a brand.

