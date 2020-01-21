Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI) Launches The Preferred Legacy Trust Company

ENTERPRISE, Ala., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) recently added The Preferred Legacy Trust Company to its family of companies, a new portfolio company offering clients a tailored approach to estate and trust administration.

In addition to estate and trust administration, The Preferred Legacy Trust Company provides investment management oversight, family planning and advisory services, family stewardship and philanthropy, business and bank advisory services, and household financial management. Preferred Legacy Trust also provides fiduciary services that allow clients to maximize their time investment while the professionals handle the financial oversight of marketable securities, unique and closely held assets, estate plans, and other concierge services.

"The addition of Preferred Legacy Trust to our CRI Family of Companies allows us to provide an integrated approach to specifically support the needs of high-net-worth clients," said Bill Carr, managing partner and chairman of Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC. "We are able to offer clients advice from our teams of professionals spanning the entire CRI Family of Companies."

"We are thrilled to be a part of the CRI Family of Companies," stated Denise Penz, President and CEO of The Preferred Legacy Trust Company. "We are ready to deliver our client-centric and integrated approach to long-term estate planning to our customers and help them achieve their ultimate goal of preserving their legacies for years to come."

The Preferred Legacy Trust Company invites visitors to explore its new website. The site offers user-friendly navigation that gives visitors the ability to research and understand how Preferred Legacy Trust professionals can benefit their family or business.

For more information and to view the new website, please visit PreferredLegacy.com.

Visitors are also encouraged to connect with The Preferred Legacy Trust Company on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/PreferredLegacy/.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 25 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization (SOC) reports, investment banking, management consulting, wealth management, data analytics, estate and trust, and payroll services. CRI is a top 20 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

Media Contact

Cheryl Hunt, Director of Marketing

629.208.7705

chunt@CRIcpa.com

