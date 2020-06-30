Carrick Capital To Acquire Flatiron School

SAN FRANCISCO and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrick Capital Partners ("Carrick"), an investment firm focused on software and software-enabled businesses, today announced that it is acquiring Flatiron School, one of the country's leading technical bootcamps from WeWork. Flatiron School graduates its students with highly in-demand skills in software engineering, data science, UX/UI design, and cybersecurity. Flatiron School Co-Founder Adam Enbar will remain CEO of the company. As part of the transaction, Flatiron School will also continue to operate its headquarters and a majority of its campus programs out of existing locations as a WeWork member.

"Flatiron School is a great representation of Carrick's view about the future of learning, the future of work, and the opportunities that exist for innovative companies to help enable those transformations. We are impressed by Adam, Flatiron School's management team, and the company's alternative education model that provides students with the 21st century skills necessary to succeed in the modern technology economy," explained Carrick's Co-Founder and Managing Director Jim Madden.

"We started Flatiron School with one simple idea, that a 'one size fits all' approach to education doesn't work. Over the years, we've stayed true to our mission of helping people pursue a better life through education and supporting our students through outcomes, access, and scale. WeWork has been an incredible partner to us on this journey, supporting our growth as we launched new disciplines and campuses, and served thousands of active students between our online and campus programs. We look forward to taking on this new chapter with Carrick, which believes in our founding mission and has the expertise and commitment to help us maximize our impact, while remaining part of the WeWork community as a member," explained Flatiron CEO Adam Enbar.

"The available pool of tech talent doesn't meet the demands of our modern economy. By teaching highly in-demand tech skills, Flatiron School helps deliver much needed talent to the marketplace and allows many additional people to participate in the professional benefits of our digital economy. We couldn't imagine a better time to invest in a company focused on training people for rewarding jobs in such a high demand industry," added Madden.

Adam Enbar, Jim Madden, and Carrick Managing Director Paul Zolfaghari will join Flatiron's board of directors.

About Carrick Capital Partners

Headquartered in San Francisco and Newport Beach, Carrick Capital Partners is a growth-oriented investment firm that utilizes ABV (Approach to Building Value) to operationally scale fast-growing, software and software-enabled businesses. Carrick adds value by taking a concentrated approach and dedicating significant resources post-investment. Leveraging decades of experience, Carrick helps scale great companies that deliver excellent returns for investors, stimulating economic growth and positively impacting the industry landscape. Working directly with CEOs and entrepreneurs, Carrick fulfills a vital need for investment capital and growth expertise. For more information, please visit www.carrickcapitalpartners.com.

About Flatiron School

Flatiron School is an education innovator teaching students in-demand tech skills like software engineering, data science, cybersecurity, and UX/UI design. When it comes to landing a job, Flatiron School graduates have a proven track record of success thanks to expert instructors, dedicated career coaches, and a tuition-back promise (see details at flatironschool.com/terms). Flatiron School's mission is to enable the pursuit of a better life through education.

