Carrier Achieves 2020 Goals in Key Areas of Sustainability

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) today announced the company has achieved 2020 sustainability goals including the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 19%, water consumption by 44% and hazardous waste generation by 23%, all compared to a 2015 baseline. The company also increased its recycling rate to 94%. These achievements provided the benchmark for Carrier's first set of Environmental, Social & Governance goals since becoming an independent company last year.

Carrier Global Corporation has achieved 2020 sustainability goals including the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 19%, water consumption by 44% and hazardous waste generation by 23%, all compared to a 2015 baseline. The company also increased its recycling rate to 94%. These achievements provided the benchmark for Carrier’s first set of Environmental, Social & Governance goals since becoming an independent company last year.

"At Carrier, ESG is core to our business and we're committed to leading the way by creating solutions that matter for people and our planet," said Dave Gitlin, Chairman & CEO, Carrier. "In doing so, we're addressing profound societal issues like diversity and inclusion, hunger, building health, safe vaccine distribution and climate change – the latter of which is the focus of this year's Earth Day."

Building on Carrier's progress in reducing its carbon footprint, the company set targets in its new 2030 ESG Goals to become carbon neutral by 2030. The company is also aiming to reduce its customers' carbon footprint by more than one gigaton, by investing more than $2 billion in healthy, safe and sustainable solutions for buildings and cold chains. The new targets also include achieving water neutral operations, focusing our efforts initially on our water scarce locations, and delivering zero-waste to landfill from the company's manufacturing locations. Carrier also recently committed to set company-wide science-based emissions targets aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Carrier's ESG strategy also includes supporting charitable organizations that seek to increase the resiliency of communities in addressing the physical and transitional impacts associated with climate change. In early 2020, Carrier announced a $3 million commitment to The Nature Conservancy to help combat climate change in cities, starting in the communities where Carrier employees live and work. In its first year, the program has made measurable progress – from planting 10,000 pine trees in Monterrey, Mexico, to restoring 330 hectares of the Shanghai Qiandao Lake Water Fund to ensure clean drinking water for people in the Zhejiang Province of China – with more projects on the way.

"We're proud of the impact achieved by The Nature Conservancy in our first year of support, and we look forward to continuing our support to improve the climate resiliency of our local communities," said Jennifer Anderson, SVP, Strategy, Business Development & Chief Sustainability Officer, Carrier. "This year's Earth Day theme, Restore Our Earth, is designed to remind us all of the opportunities that lay ahead – which we at Carrier are uniquely positioned to address."

To find out more on the company's performance metrics for each of its ESG goals, visit the Sustainability Goals section of Carrier's website.

About Carrier

As the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow us on social media at @Carrier.

Cautionary Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including statements that constitute forward-looking statements under the securities laws). These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, share repurchases, tax rates and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans, strategies or transactions of Carrier, estimated costs associated with the separation from United Technologies, statements with respect to current and future potential implications of corporate social responsibility and sustainability topics and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional information as to factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements is disclosed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation

Related Links

https://www.corporate.carrier.com/

