Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market to grow by USD 2.42 billion|Technavio

The report on the carrier aggregation solutions market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increase in global mobile data traffic, the increased investment in microwave backhaul, and the increased investment towards LTE Advanced infrastructure.

The carrier aggregation solutions market analysis includes deployment and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increased investment towards LTE Advanced infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the carrier aggregation solutions market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The carrier aggregation solutions market covers the following areas:

Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market Sizing

Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market Forecast

Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Artiza Networks Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Nokia Corp.

Qorvo Inc.

Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Verizon Communications Inc.

ZTE Corp.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market- The BYOD and enterprise mobility market is segmented by type (devices, security, and software) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Cloud DVR Market- The cloud DVR market is segmented by platform (hybrid, IPTV, and satellite), chipset (HEVC, MPEG-4, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Femtocell - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Microcell - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Metrocell - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Picocell - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Artiza Networks Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Nokia Corp.

Qorvo Inc.

Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Verizon Communications Inc.

ZTE Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/carrier-aggregation-solutions-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

