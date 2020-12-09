Carrier Board of Directors Increases Quarterly Dividend

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share on the outstanding shares of Carrier common stock, which represents a 50% increase from $0.08 per share. The dividend will be payable on February 10, 2021 to shareowners of record at the close of business on December 23, 2020.

"This dividend along with our recent $1.5 billion debt repayment reflects our confidence in the company's performance and commitment to balanced capital deployment," said Carrier President & CEO Dave Gitlin. "We are well positioned to capitalize on key trends in healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions and we continue to execute against our strategic growth initiatives and aggressive cost containment plans."

