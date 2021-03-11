Carrier Expands Healthy Buildings Offerings as American Rescue Plan Act Aims to Safely Reopen Schools

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the U.S. government prepares to roll out the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act for coronavirus relief, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of innovative healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, is expanding its Healthy Buildings Program offerings to help K-12 students, teachers and staff safely return to in-person instruction. Carrier's new BluEdge K-12 program provides an outcome-based approach to help schools easily select the best indoor air quality kits for their needs, with attractive pricing and easier implementation. The new offering further expands the company's already extensive program to facilitate healthier indoor environments, a broader suite of touchless solutions and increased safe vaccine distribution.

The BluEdge K-12 program includes a proprietary assessment of current indoor air quality at a school to inform improvement recommendations designed to meet specific desired outcomes. For instance, a school can meet minimum air quality standards and quickly reopen by implementing a combination of filtration and ventilation kits which include MERV 8-13 filters, Carrier's award-winning plug-and-play OptiCleanTM air scrubber, and ventilation adjustments to increase air changes per hour.

Those aiming to further optimize their building for occupant health can choose from a robust selection of advanced kits designed to improve filtration and ventilation, upgrade controls and support retro-commissioning to ensure an HVAC system operates as originally intended. For example, an advanced filtration kit includes a combination of MERV 13+ filters, electrostatic filters, needlepoint bipolar Ionization and UV photocatalytic oxidation to capture pathogens and remove volatile organic compounds. A retro-commissioning kit is designed to significantly enhance air quality by increasing the air exchange rate inside the school, which research suggests minimizes airborne transmission and could improve occupant productivity.

"COVID-19 has unquestionably heightened the world's focus on indoor air quality and pharmaceutical distribution, and it is essential that we do what we can to enhance public health," said Ajay Agrawal, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Services at Carrier. "We have designed the BluEdge K-12 kits with the specific needs of our K-12 customers in mind. Our upgrade packages are designed to simplify the reopening process for schools with ease of decision making, cost-effective pricing and easier implementation of the appropriate filtration, ventilation and controls solutions based on the results of our proprietary school assessment. At Carrier, we aim to inspire confidence for parents, students, teachers and staff as we work to safely return to in-person learning."

