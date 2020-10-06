Carrier® Infinity® Whole Home Air Purifier Helps Eliminate Coronavirus in Filtered Air

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Testing by the University of Colorado Department of Civil, Environmental and Architectural Engineering found that the Carrier Infinity air purifier with Captures & Kills technology inactivates 99% of coronavirus trapped on the filter. Other third-party testing has concluded that this technology also inactivates 99% of select viruses and bacteria trapped on the filter, such as a common cold virus surrogate, Streptococcus pyogenes and human influenza. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

The Infinity air purifier, a product part of the Healthy Homes suite of Carrier's Healthy Buildings Program's indoor air quality solutions, works silently as part of a home heating and cooling system, using a filter and electrical charges to inactivate various pathogens, pollen, animal dander and other contaminants to enhance indoor air quality.

"As people continue to spend more time at home, it's important to have technology to help make indoor environments healthier and safer," said Justin Keppy, President, NA Residential & Light Commercial, Carrier. "By removing these pathogens, including coronavirus, from the air it filters, the Infinity air purifier gives families peace of mind that their loved ones have a cleaner and healthier home in which to live, learn, work and play."

The Infinity air purifier works with most HVAC systems produced by both Carrier and other manufacturers and treats the air flowing through an HVAC system's air handler using a three-step, charge/capture/kill process that inactivates 99% of select viruses and bacteria:

Step One: Charge – the purifier creates a "cloud" of electrically charged ions that attach themselves to airborne dust, pollen, viruses, germs and other particles as they pass through.

the purifier creates a "cloud" of electrically charged ions that attach themselves to airborne dust, pollen, viruses, germs and other particles as they pass through. Step Two: Capture – the ionized particles are pulled toward an oppositely charged, pleated filter and captured at an extremely high rate.

the ionized particles are pulled toward an oppositely charged, pleated filter and captured at an extremely high rate. Step Three: Kill – captured airborne microbes remain on the pleated filter instead of recirculating back into the home and are subjected to an intense electric field.

The University of Colorado's testing was conducted with a murine coronavirus that is closely related to the human coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. The murine pathogen surrogate allowed testing to be completed safely. More information on the science behind the Infinity air purifier and the testing is available on carrier.com/purifier. To learn more about how to help make homes healthier, please visit: corporate.carrier.com/healthyhomes, or contact your local Carrier dealer for more information about the Infinity air purifier.

About Carrier

Founded by the inventor of modern air conditioning, Carrier is a world leader in high-technology heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions. Carrier experts provide sustainable solutions, integrating energy-efficient products, building controls and energy services for residential, commercial, retail, transport and food service customers. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, a leading global provider of innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. For more information, visit carrier.com or follow @Carrier on Twitter.

