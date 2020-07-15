Carrier Launches Healthy Homes to Improve Indoor Air Quality and Safety in Homes

"The home has become the new office, classroom, gym, and restaurant, elevating the importance of indoor air quality and home safety in 2020," said Dave Gitlin, President & CEO, Carrier. "At Carrier, our goal is to make sure consumers have the right tools to improve indoor air quality and safety for their families, their visitors and themselves. The enhanced ventilation, filtration, humidification, fire and carbon monoxide detection, as well as suppression products within our Healthy Homes offering will help improve home health – critical during this time and well into the future."

Carrier products including air conditioners, air purifiers, and humidifiers serve dual purposes. They make homes more comfortable and make the air inside fresher and cleaner. Fire safety products from Kidde, like smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers and other fire safety accessories, can help protect people, pets and the structures of homes in the event of a fire. Just as important as having these items in your home, making sure these products are properly placed and tested can make all the difference to help save lives and minimize damage to property.

Carrier's Healthy Homes product offering addresses key foundations of healthy spaces as outlined by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health's Homes for Health: 36 Expert Tips to Make Your Home a Healthier Home report, which was funded, in part, by Carrier.

Infinity® Air Purifiers work silently with a home's HVAC system and can help improve indoor air quality. This air purifier uses Captures & Kills™ technology to trap up to 95% of particles such as pollen, animal dander, bacteria and other pollutants, then uses an electrical charge to kill or inactivate up to 95% of particles between 1.0 and 3.0 microns trapped on the filter.

OptiClean™ Dual-Mode Air Scrubber & Negative Air Machine plugs into a standard electrical outlet to quickly improve indoor air quality. It can operate as an air scrubber, using a 99.97% efficient, long-life HEPA filter to help remove contaminants and discharge cleaner air back into the room. It can also, with expert assistance and installation, help convert a normal room into a negative-pressure airborne infectious isolation room by adding a vacuum effect to the HEPA filtration capability.

Performance™ Series Whole-Home Dehumidifiers work quietly to wring out humidity from the air so homeowners can save on utilities and be comfortable. They're designed to be configurable with the home's existing system in a multitude of ways or operate independently away from the system if space is a problem.

Carrier® Humidifiers can "moisturize" dry, heated, winter air, making a home feel more comfortable. Properly humidified air can help relieve the discomfort of dry nasal passages, itchy skin and static shocks.

Carrier® Whole-Home Ventilators offer a controlled solution for bringing fresh outdoor air into the home. They're efficient because they ventilate without the energy loss one would experience through an open window or screen door. Whole-home ventilation is more important than ever with today's more tightly sealed, energy-efficient homes that tend to trap airborne pollutants to circulate throughout the home.

Performance™ Germicidal Ultraviolet (UV) Lamps are designed to kill the mold and bacteria that can grow in the moist environment of the indoor coils to help keep the system efficient and clean air flowing.

TruSense Alarms with Advanced Smoke Detection Technology were the first to meet the latest industry standards and address the changing fire safety requirements of modern homes. The alarms use next-generation sensors to accurately detect various types of smoke and reduce common nuisance alarms.

Wire-Free Interconnected Smoke Alarms with 10-year Worry-Free batteries talk to each other so that when one alarm sounds, they all sound, offering the entire household enhanced early warning in the event of an emergency and extra time to escape.

Combination Smoke & CO Alarm is ideal for kitchen applications and helps reduce nuisance alarms from cooking. A sealed, long-life lithium battery means it's maintenance-free, hassle-free and worry-free for 10 years.

