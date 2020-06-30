Carrier Launches the BluEdge Service Platform: A Differentiated, Tiered Service Offering

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies, today introduced the BluEdge™ service platform – a new and differentiated service offering. Leveraging Carrier's history of innovation and product and service expertise, the BluEdge service platform offers a tiered suite of services across the three Carrier segments - HVAC, Refrigeration and Fire & Security - to address a customer's specific needs. As Carrier continues to invest in Internet of Things enabled equipment and digital solutions, the BluEdge service platform will use cutting-edge analytics to decipher data, extract insights and implement solutions before issues ever arise. The new service offering is complementary to Carrier's existing network of service providers and sets Carrier apart through the unique enterprise-wide service program that will help reduce complexity and provide value for customers.

"Carrier has long led in developing the most innovative products in our industries," said Dave Gitlin, President & CEO, Carrier. "With the BluEdge service platform, we're providing our most comprehensive service offering to enable Carrier and our customers to realize the benefits of connected devices and the Internet of Things to enhance efficiency and performance, lower costs and improve building health."

"The solutions offered through the BluEdge service platform are designed to help maximize uptime for our customers," said Ajay Agrawal, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Services, Carrier. "We developed the innovative technology for our products and we are the experts who can help deliver peak performance throughout the product lifecycle. Our service packages are designed to meet the varied needs of our customer base."

Central to the BluEdge service platform is a tiered-service model that provides customers with a range of dynamic options to meet the needs of their business. These new tiers of service include:

Core. Customers benefit from as-needed expert service to ensure peak equipment performance and longevity.

Customers benefit from as-needed expert service to ensure peak equipment performance and longevity. Enhance. Customers can customize on-demand and value-added services, such as multi-year service agreements, preventive maintenance and remote monitoring.

Customers can customize on-demand and value-added services, such as multi-year service agreements, preventive maintenance and remote monitoring. Elite. Customers who want complete peace of mind can choose this comprehensive solution that expertly optimizes performance, helps maximize uptime and minimizes cost.

The BluEdge service platform will initially launch within portions of Carrier's business, with a broader roll out planned for late 2020. The initial launch includes many of Carrier's leading businesses such as North America Commercial HVAC, North America Truck Trailer, Marioff Marine and EcoEnergy Insights.

