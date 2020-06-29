Carrier Offers Healthy Building Solutions to Improve Air Quality for Mall Reopenings in New York State

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As malls in New York look to safely reopen in accordance with the State's new guidance on air filtration, Carrier, the company that invented modern air conditioning, has a range of solutions and services available to help. Ranging from indoor air quality (IAQ) assessments to the plug-and-play OptiCleanTM air scrubber, these solutions can help ensure improved IAQ, help protect public health and provide added peace of mind while quickly and effectively working with a facility's existing heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) system. Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) is a leading global provider of innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.

Carrier's Safe Start Service helps ensure that buildings are ready for occupancy through a rigorous recommissioning of HVAC equipment and the implementation of best practices, which may be executed remotely. A key component of this service is an IAQ Assessment, which tests air quality to help ensure optimal filtration, ventilation, airflow, controls and more. Carrier's experts can also develop and implement corporate-wide IAQ engineering standards.

If additional filtration support is needed, Carrier's OptiClean air scrubber with its high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters pulls air in, removes contaminants and discharges cleaner air back into a room. Startup is as simple as rolling the machine into position and plugging it into a standard wall outlet.

Additional filtration technologies, available in new equipment and for retrofits, include various MERV filters, HEPA filters for particulate matter and the InfinityTM electrostatic filters for airborne pathogens. Carrier also offers devices using UVC light, which are intended to target viruses, and UV photocatalytic oxidation to help remove volatile organic compounds and improve IAQ.

"Indoor air quality has never been more important than it is today as we continue to collectively fight COVID-19," said Chris Nelson, President, HVAC, Carrier. "Improved ventilation and filtration are important tools in making our indoor environments safer so that businesses can reopen, employees can return to work and customers can get the goods they need."

These solutions, as well as others available through the Carrier Healthy Buildings Program, are supported by the company's HVAC experts. Learn more at Corporate.Carrier.com/HealthyBuildings.

About Carrier

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. Supported by the iconic Carrier name, the company's portfolio includes industry-leading brands such as Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. For more information, visit corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation