Carrier Reports 2020 Results and Announces 2021 Outlook

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, and announced its 2021 outlook. Carrier is the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

"I'm proud of the Carrier team's performance in 2020. We overachieved on our key operational and financial goals, supported our customers and exited the year with strong momentum. I want to thank our 56,000 employees for their tireless efforts in a challenging year. Our strategy was reinforced by fourth quarter results, which surpassed our expectations because of continued strength in North American residential HVAC and continued traction on our growth and cost containment initiatives," said Carrier President & CEO Dave Gitlin. "Looking to 2021, we will continue to execute on our strategy to drive growth and profitability and expect mid-single digit organic sales growth, margin expansion, double-digit adjusted EPS growth, and strong cash conversion. Carrier is well-positioned as the world leader in healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions."

Share Repurchase Authorization

On February 4, 2021 Carrier's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $350 million of the company's outstanding common stock. Share repurchases may take place from time to time, subject to market conditions and at the company's discretion in the open market or through one or more other public or private transactions.

Full-Year 2020 Results

Carrier's 2020 sales of $17.5 billion were down 6% compared to the prior year. The sales decline was largely driven by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but partly offset by strong demand in North America residential HVAC in the second half of 2020. GAAP operating profit of $3.1 billion was up 24% and adjusted operating profit of $2.23 billion was down 19%. GAAP operating profit benefited from the gain on the sale of the company's shares in Beijer Ref AB ("Beijer") in the second half of the year. Adjusted operating profit was impacted by investments in growth initiatives, lower sales and unfavorable productivity due to factory disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. These negative effects were partly offset by cost-containment measures and accelerated savings under Carrier 700.

GAAP EPS of $2.25 benefited from the gain on the sale of the shares in Beijer in the second half of the year and adjusted EPS was $1.66. Net income was $2.0 billion, and adjusted net income was $1.5 billion. Net cash flows provided by operating activities were $1.69 billion and capital expenditures were $312 million, resulting in free cash flow of $1.38 billion. Free cash flow included $272 million in tax payments related to the gain on the sale of the shares in Beijer.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Carrier's fourth quarter sales of $4.6 billion were up 2% compared to the prior year due to currency translation and organic sales were flat to the prior year. The sales performance was largely driven by continued strong demand in North America residential HVAC, which was up 25% compared to the prior year, an improved economic climate, and other businesses continue to improve sequentially, but were still down compared to last year. GAAP operating profit in the quarter of $1.25 billion was up 124% and adjusted operating profit of $453 million was down 24%. These results were impacted by planned investment spending on growth initiatives in the quarter, incremental public company, vendor contract termination, legal and related costs.

GAAP EPS of $1.00 included the sale of Carrier's stake in Beijer and adjusted EPS was $0.31. Net income was $884 million, and adjusted net income was $280 million. Net cash flows provided by operating activities were $199 million and capital expenditures were $161 million, resulting in free cash flow of $38 million. Free cash flow included $272 million in tax payments related to the gain on the sale of the shares in Beijer.

Full-Year 2021 Outlook*

Carrier is announcing the following outlook for 2021:

Sales growth of 6% to 8%



organic sales up 4% to 6%

currency translation to add approximately 2%

Adjusted operating margin of approximately 13.5%, up 70 bps

Adjusted EPS of $1.85 to $1.95 , up 14% at midpoint

to , up 14% at midpoint Free cash flow of approximately $1.6 billion

*Note: When the company provides expectations for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort. See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Carrier Global Corporation ("Carrier") reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP").

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this Appendix. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), the adjusted effective tax rate, and net debt are non-GAAP financial measures. Organic sales represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months and other significant items of a non-recurring and/or nonoperational nature (hereinafter referred to as "other significant items").

Adjusted operating profit represents operating profit (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items. Adjusted operating margin represents adjusted operating profit as a percentage of net sales (a GAAP measure). EBITDA represents net income attributable to common shareholders (a GAAP measure), adjusted for interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA, as calculated above, excluding non-service pension benefit, non-controlling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from operations, restructuring costs and other significant items. Adjusted net income represents net income attributable to common shareowners (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items. Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items. The adjusted effective tax rate represents the effective tax rate (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items. Net debt represents long-term debt (a GAAP measure) less cash and cash equivalents. For the business segments, when applicable, adjustments of operating profit and operating margins represent operating profit, excluding restructuring and other significant items.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net cash flows provided by operating activities (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing Carrier's ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of Carrier's common stock and distribution of earnings to shareowners.

When we provide our expectations for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EPS, and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures (expected net sales, operating profit, operating margin, diluted EPS and net cash flows provided by operating activities) generally is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, future restructuring costs, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Cautionary Statement

This communication contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "confident," "scenario" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance or the separation and distribution from United Technologies. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, share repurchases, tax rates and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans, strategies or transactions of Carrier, the estimated costs associated with the Separation, Carrier's plans with respect to our indebtedness and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: (1) the effect of economic conditions in the industries and markets in which Carrier and our businesses operate in the U.S. and globally and any changes therein, including financial market conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, levels of end market demand in construction, the impact of weather conditions, pandemic health issues (including COVID-19 and its effects, among other things, on production and on global supply, demand, and distribution as the outbreak continues and results in a prolonged period of travel, commercial and other restrictions and limitations), natural disasters and the financial condition of our customers and suppliers; (2) challenges in the development, production, delivery, support, performance and realization of the anticipated benefits of advanced technologies and new products and services; (3) future levels of indebtedness, capital spending and research and development spending; (4) future availability of credit and factors that may affect such availability, including credit market conditions and Carrier's capital structure and credit ratings; (5) the timing and scope of future repurchases of Carrier's common stock, including market conditions and the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; (6) delays and disruption in the delivery of materials and services from suppliers; (7) cost reduction efforts and restructuring costs and savings and other consequences thereof; (8) new business and investment opportunities; (9) risks resulting from being a smaller, less diversified company than prior to the separation; (10) the outcome of legal proceedings, investigations and other contingencies; (11) the impact of pension plan assumptions on future cash contributions and earnings; (12) the impact of the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements and labor disputes; (13) the effect of changes in political conditions in the U.S. (including in connection with the new administration in Washington, DC) and other countries in which Carrier and our businesses operate, including the effect of changes in U.S. trade policies or the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union, on general market conditions, global trade policies and currency exchange rates in the near term and beyond; (14) the effect of changes (including potentially as a result of the new administration in Washington, DC) in tax, environmental, regulatory (including among other things import/export) and other laws and regulations in the U.S. and other countries in which we and our businesses operate; (15) the ability of Carrier to retain and hire key personnel; (16) the scope, nature, impact or timing of acquisition and divestiture activity, including among other things integration of acquired businesses into existing businesses and realization of synergies and opportunities for growth and innovation and incurrence of related costs; (17) the expected benefits of the Separation; (18) a determination by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service and other tax authorities that the distribution or certain related transactions should be treated as taxable transactions; (19) risks associated with indebtedness, including that incurred as a result of financing transactions undertaken in connection with the separation, as well as our ability to reduce indebtedness and the timing thereof; (20) the risk that dis-synergy costs, costs of restructuring transactions and other costs incurred in connection with the separation will exceed Carrier's estimates; and (21) the impact of the Separation on Carrier's business and Carrier's resources, systems, procedures and controls, diversion of management's attention and the impact on relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties.

The above list of factors is not exhaustive or necessarily in order of importance. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see Carrier's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Carrier assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Carrier Global Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations



(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Year Ended December 31, (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in millions) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Net sales













Product sales $ 3,732



$ 3,657



$ 14,347



$ 15,360

Service sales 862



844



3,109



3,248



4,594



4,501



17,456



18,608

Costs and expenses













Cost of products sold 2,721



2,635



10,185



10,890

Cost of services sold 588



593



2,162



2,299

Research and development 127



99



419



401

Selling, general and administrative 810



695



2,820



2,761



4,246



4,022



15,586



16,351

Equity method investment net earnings 59



38



207



236

Other income (expense), net 838



40



1,006



(2)

Operating profit 1,245



557



3,083



2,491

Non-service pension benefit 13



30



60



154

Interest (expense) income, net (82)



4



(288)



27

Income from operations before income taxes 1,176



591



2,855



2,672

Income tax expense 289



137



849



517

Net income from operations 887



454



2,006



2,155

Less: Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from operations 3



14



24



39

Income from operations attributable to common shareowners $ 884



$ 440



$ 1,982



$ 2,116

















Earnings per share (1), (2)













Basic $ 1.02



$ 0.50



$ 2.29



$ 2.44

Diluted $ 1.00



$ 0.50



$ 2.25



$ 2.44

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding (2)













Basic 867.4

866.2

866.5

866.2 Diluted 888.4

866.2

880.2

866.2



































(1) On April 3, 2020, United Technologies Corporation, since renamed Raytheon Technologies Corporation ("UTC") completed the spin-off of Carrier, one of UTC's reportable segments, into a separate publicly traded company (the "Separation"). The Separation was completed through a pro-rata distribution (the "Distribution") of all of the outstanding common stock of Carrier to UTC shareowners who held shares of UTC common stock as of the close of business on March 19, 2020, the record date for the Distribution. Earnings per share for periods presented prior to the Separation were calculated using the number of shares that were distributed to UTC shareowners immediately following the Separation. For periods prior to the Separation it was assumed that there were no dilutive equity instruments as there were no equity awards in Carrier common stock outstanding prior to the Separation.

(2) Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 are calculated using the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the period beginning after the Distribution date. Diluted earnings per share is computed by giving effect to all potentially dilutive stock awards that are outstanding.

Carrier Global Corporation Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit



For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Year Ended December 31, (Unaudited) 2020

2019

2020

2019 (dollars in millions) Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted































Net sales





























HVAC $ 2,336

$ 2,336

$ 2,207

$ 2,207

$ 9,478

$ 9,478

$ 9,712

$ 9,712 Refrigeration 949

949

953

953

3,333

3,333

3,792

3,792 Fire & Security 1,398

1,398

1,422

1,422

4,985

4,985

5,500

5,500 Segment sales 4,683

4,683

4,582

4,582

17,796

17,796

19,004

19,004 Eliminations and other (89)

(89)

(81)

(81)

(340)

(340)

(396)

(396) Net sales $ 4,594

$ 4,594

$ 4,501

$ 4,501

$ 17,456

$ 17,456

$ 18,608

$ 18,608































Operating profit





























HVAC $ 1,098

$ 231

$ 321

$ 307

$ 2,462

$ 1,430

$ 1,563

$ 1,670 Refrigeration 94

110

159

137

357

375

532

524 Fire & Security 158

186

187

212

584

628

708

768 Segment operating profit 1,350

527

667

656

3,403

2,433

2,803

2,962 Eliminations and other (62)

(33)

(61)

(13)

(184)

(73)

(156)

(60) General corporate expenses (43)

(41)

(49)

(49)

(136)

(128)

(156)

(156) Operating profit $ 1,245

$ 453

$ 557

$ 594

$ 3,083

$ 2,232

$ 2,491

$ 2,746































Segment operating margin



























HVAC 47.0 %

9.9 %

14.5 %

13.9 %

26.0 %

15.1 %

16.1 %

17.2 % Refrigeration 9.9 %

11.6 %

16.7 %

14.4 %

10.7 %

11.3 %

14.0 %

13.8 % Fire & Security 11.3 %

13.3 %

13.2 %

14.9 %

11.7 %

12.6 %

12.9 %

14.0 %

































































Carrier Global Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit & Operating Profit Margin





For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended (Unaudited) December 31,

December 31, (dollars in millions - Income (Expense)) 2020

2019

2020

2019 HVAC









Net sales $ 2,336



$ 2,207



$ 9,478



$ 9,712





















Operating profit $ 1,098



$ 321



$ 2,462



$ 1,563



Restructuring (4)



(9)



(7)



(56)



Impairment charge on equity method investment —



—



(71)



(108)



Gain on sale of investment 871



23



1,123



57



Charge resulting from litigation matter —



—



(11)



—



Separation costs —



—



(2)



—



Adjusted operating profit $ 231



$ 307



$ 1,430



$ 1,670



Adjusted operating margin 9.9 %

13.9 %

15.1 %

17.2 %

















Refrigeration















Net sales $ 949



$ 953



$ 3,333



$ 3,792





















Operating profit $ 94



$ 159



$ 357



$ 532



Restructuring (10)



—



(12)



(14)



Net gain on expropriated plant —



22



—



22



Separation costs (6)



—



(6)



—



Adjusted operating profit $ 110



$ 137



$ 375



$ 524



Adjusted operating margin 11.6 %

14.4 %

11.3 %

13.8 %

















Fire & Security















Net sales $ 1,398



$ 1,422



$ 4,985



$ 5,500





















Operating profit $ 158



$ 187



$ 584



$ 708



Restructuring (15)



(18)



(28)



(53)



Separation costs (13)



—



(16)



—



Pension plan amendment —



(7)



—



(7)



Adjusted operating profit $ 186



$ 212



$ 628



$ 768



Adjusted operating margin 13.3 %

14.9 %

12.6 %

14.0 %

















General Corporate Expenses and Eliminations and Other















Net sales $ (89)



$ (81)



$ (340)



$ (396)





















Operating profit $ (105)



$ (110)



$ (320)



$ (312)



Restructuring (1)



(2)



(2)



(3)



Consultant contract termination —



—



—



(34)



Separation costs (30)



(46)



(117)



(59)



Adjusted operating profit $ (74)



$ (62)



$ (201)



$ (216)



















Carrier















Net sales $ 4,594



$ 4,501



$ 17,456



$ 18,608





















Operating profit $ 1,245



$ 557



$ 3,083



$ 2,491



Total restructuring costs (30)



(29)



(49)



(126)



Total non-recurring and non-operational items 822



(8)



900



(129)



Adjusted operating profit $ 453



$ 594



$ 2,232



$ 2,746



Adjusted operating margin 9.9 %

13.2 %

12.8 %

14.8 %

Carrier Global Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Net Income, Earnings Per Share, and Effective Tax Rate

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Year Ended December 31, (dollars in millions - Income (Expense)) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 884



$ 440



$ 1,982



$ 2,116

















Total restructuring costs (30)



(29)



(49)



(126)

















Total non-recurring and non-operational items included in operating profit 822



(8)



900



(129)

















Non-recurring and non-operational items included in Interest expense, net:













Interest income associated with participation in amnesty settlement —



—



—



8

Interest income associated with IRS settlement —



—



—



8

Debt issuance costs relating to Carrier's separation from UTC —



—



(5)



—

Non-recurring and non-operational items included in Interest expense, net —



—



(5)



16

















Tax effect of restructuring and non-recurring and non-operational items (188)



8



(217)



39

















Significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in Income tax expense:













Favorable income tax adjustments related to tax amnesty —



—



—



95

Adjustments related to tax settlements —



—



—



54

Adjustment related to a valuation allowance recorded against a United Kingdom tax loss and credit carryforward as a result of separation related activities —



—



(51)



—

Adjustment resulting from Carrier's decision to no longer permanently reinvest certain pre-2018 unremitted non-U.S. earnings —



—



(46)



—

Deferred tax adjustment resulting from the UTC Separation —



—



—



19

Deferred tax adjustment resulting from United Kingdom legislative change —



—



(12)



—

Significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in Income tax expense —



—



(109)



168

















Total significant non-recurring and non-operational items 604



(29)



520



(32)

















Adjusted net income attributable to common shareowners $ 280



$ 469



$ 1,462



$ 2,148

















Diluted earnings per share $ 1.00



$ 0.50



$ 2.25



$ 2.44

Impact on diluted earnings per share 0.69



(0.03)



0.59



(0.04)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.31



$ 0.53



$ 1.66



$ 2.48

















Effective tax rate 24.5 %

23.2 %

29.7 %

19.4 % Impact on effective tax rate 1.8 %

(0.1) %

(3.7) %

5.5 % Adjusted effective tax rate 26.3 %

23.1 %

26.0 %

24.9 %

Carrier Global Corporation Components of Changes in Net Sales

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Compared with Three Months Ended December 31, 2019



Factors Contributing to Total % change in Net Sales (Unaudited) Organic

FX

Translation

Acquisitions /

Divestitures, net

Other

Total HVAC 4%

2%

—%

—%

6% Refrigeration (3)%

3%

—%

—%

—% Fire & Security (5)%

3%

—%

—%

(2)% Consolidated —%

2%

—%

—%

2%

Year Ended December 31, 2020 Compared with Year Ended December 31, 2019



Factors Contributing to Total % change in Net Sales (Unaudited) Organic

FX

Translation

Acquisitions /

Divestitures, net

Other

Total HVAC (2)%

—%

—%

—%

(2)% Refrigeration (12)%

—%

—%

—%

(12)% Fire & Security (9)%

—%

—%

—%

(9)% Consolidated (6)%

—%

—%

—%

(6)%

Net Debt





As of



December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020 (1) Long-term debt

$ 10,036



$ 11,029

Current portion of long-term debt

191



218

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

3,115



768

Net debt

$ 7,112



$ 10,479



_______________ (1) On April 1 and April 2, 2020, Carrier received cash contributions totaling $590 million from UTC related to the Separation, resulting in net debt of approximately $9.9 billion as of April 3, 2020.

Carrier Global Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,115



$ 952

Accounts receivable, net 2,781



2,726

Contract assets, current 656



622

Inventories, net 1,629



1,332

Other assets, current 343



327

Total current assets 8,524



5,959









Future income tax benefits 449



500

Fixed assets, net 1,810



1,663

Operating lease right-of-use assets 788



832

Intangible assets, net 1,037



1,083

Goodwill 10,139



9,884

Pension and post-retirement assets 554



490

Equity method investments 1,513



1,739

Other assets 279



256

Total Assets $ 25,093



$ 22,406









Liabilities and Equity





Accounts payable $ 1,936



$ 1,701

Accrued liabilities 2,471



2,088

Contract liabilities, current 512



443

Current portion of long-term debt 191



237

Total current liabilities 5,110



4,469

Long-term debt 10,036



82

Future pension and post-retirement obligations 524



456

Future income tax obligations 479



1,099

Operating lease liabilities 642



682

Other long-term liabilities 1,724



1,183

Total Liabilities 18,515



7,971









Equity





UTC Net investment —



15,355

Common stock, par value $0.01; 4,000,000,000 shares authorized; 867,829,119 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 9



—

Additional paid-in capital 5,345



—

Retained earnings 1,643



—

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (745)



(1,253)

Non-controlling interest 326



333

Total Equity 6,578



14,435

Total Liabilities and Equity $ 25,093



$ 22,406











Carrier Global Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



(Unaudited)



For the Year Ended

December 31, (dollars in millions)

2020

2019 Operating Activities







Net income from operations

$ 2,006



$ 2,155

Adjustments to reconcile net income from operations to net cash flows provided by operating activities, net of acquisitions and dispositions







Depreciation and amortization

336



335

Deferred income tax provision

97



(122)

Equity compensation cost

77



52

Equity method investment net earnings

(207)



(236)

Distributions from equity method investments

169



158

Impairment charge on minority-owned joint venture investments

72



108

Gains on sale of investments and businesses

(1,123)



—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities







Accounts receivable, net

49



(129)

Contract assets, current

(9)



23

Inventories, net

(240)



(2)

Other assets, current

3



62

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

237



(296)

Contract liabilities, current

46



(18)

Defined benefit plan contributions

(41)



(36)

Other operating activities, net

220



9

Net cash flows provided by operating activities

1,692



2,063

Investing Activities







Capital expenditures

(312)



(243)

Proceeds on sale of investments and businesses

1,377



6

Receipt from settlement of derivative contracts

40



—

Other investing activities, net

1



(22)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities

1,106



(259)

Financing Activities







(Decrease) increase in short-term borrowings, net

(23)



25

Issuance of long-term debt

11,784



107

Repayment of long-term debt

(1,911)



(138)

Dividends paid on common stock

(138)



—

Dividends paid to non-controlling interest

(48)



(28)

Net transfers to UTC

(10,359)



(1,954)

Other financing activities, net

14



6

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(681)



(1,982)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

45



1

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

2,162



(177)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

957



1,134

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

3,119



957

Less: restricted cash

4



5

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 3,115



$ 952



Carrier Global Corporation Free Cash Flow Reconciliation



(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, (dollars in millions) 2020

2019 Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 96







$ 400





Net cash flows provided by operating activities $ 47







$ (183)





Less: Capital expenditures 48







41





Free cash flow $ (1)







$ (224)





Free cash flow as a percentage of net income attributable to common shareowners



(1)%





(56)%

















(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, (dollars in millions) 2020

2019 Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 261







$ 784





Net cash flows provided by operating activities $ 509







$ 554





Less: Capital expenditures 46







48





Free cash flow $ 463







$ 506





Free cash flow as a percentage of net income attributable to common shareowners



177%





65%

















(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, (dollars in millions) 2020

2019 Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 741







$ 492





Net cash flows provided by operating activities $ 937







$ 618





Less: Capital expenditures 57







50





Free cash flow $ 880







$ 568





Free cash flow as a percentage of net income attributable to common shareowners



119%





115%

















(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, (dollars in millions) 2020

2019 Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 884







$ 440





Net cash flows provided by operating activities $ 199







$ 1,074





Less: Capital expenditures 161







104





Free cash flow $ 38







$ 970





Free cash flow as a percentage of net income attributable to common shareowners



4%





220%

















(Unaudited)

For the Year Ended December 31, (dollars in millions) 2020

2019 Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 1,982







$ 2,116





Net cash flows provided by operating activities $ 1,692







$ 2,063





Less: Capital expenditures 312







243





Free cash flow $ 1,380







$ 1,820





Free cash flow as a percentage of net income attributable to common shareowners



70%





86%

















