Carrier Reports First Quarter 2020 Earnings

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2020. Carrier is a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.

"We moved early to address the COVID-19 pandemic head-on with a focus on protecting our employees, and throughout this, our 53,000 global employees demonstrated resilience and commitment to continuing to provide our critical products," said Carrier President & CEO Dave Gitlin. "At the same time, we remain laser focused on our strategic growth priorities, including growing our base, increasing product extensions and geographic coverage and focusing on services and digital. We are also taking aggressive cost actions, identifying $425 million of savings and a 40-50% reduction in planned capital spending, while preserving investments in those initiatives that are most critical to position Carrier for growth when economic conditions improve. We are a more agile, customer-focused company with a clear roadmap to drive best-in-class organic growth."

First Quarter Results

Carrier's first quarter sales of $3.9 billion were down 10% compared to last year, a 9% decline organically. About half of the sales decline was due to the expected reduction in gas furnace sales, North America truck trailer sales and the wind-down of a residential intrusion business, with the remainder largely related to COVID-19. GAAP operating profit in the quarter of $315 million was down 37%, but adjusted operating profit of $436 million was down 16% helped by the benefit of Carrier's aggressive cost containment and the acceleration of Carrier 600, a program expected to remove $600 million in costs over three years. GAAP EPS was $0.11 and, on an adjusted basis, EPS was $0.35 after excluding net nonrecurring and restructuring charges. Net income in the quarter was $96 million and included $210 million of net nonrecurring and restructuring charges. Net cash flows provided by operating activities was $47 million and capital expenditures were $48 million, resulting in a use of free cash flow of $1 million, a substantial improvement from the negative $224 million of free cash flow in the prior year's first quarter. Importantly, Carrier's cash balance at the time of the spin was approximately $1.3 billion.

Gitlin added, "In light of the essential nature of our products and solutions, I am so proud of the tremendous work our people have done to support our customers during these critical times. We are also focused on delivering new product offerings to support enhanced safety and health needs as societies and communities begin to open. For example, indoor air quality will be critical and we worked rapidly to release OptiClean, a unique system that can filter microscopic-sized contaminants. In our fire and security business, with our touchless solutions, we can eliminate many physical contact points to improve health and safety. And we are essential in helping to preserve and protect food and pharmaceuticals with our cold chain solutions."

Full-Year 2020 Scenarios

On April 3, 2020, Carrier withdrew its full year 2020 outlook for sales, adjusted operating profit, and free cash flow due to the impact of COVID-19. Given continued uncertainty, Carrier considered a range of different assumptions and the most reasonable scenarios fall into the following ranges:

Sales of $15 - $17 billion

- Adjusted operating profit of $1.7 - $2.0 billion

- Free cash flow in excess of $1 billion *

*Note: When we provide expectations for adjusted operating profit and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort. See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Conference Call

Carrier will host a live webcast of its earnings conference call today, Friday, May 8, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit the Events & Presentations section of the Carrier Investor Relations site at ir.carrier.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations or to listen to the earnings call by phone, dial (877) 742-9091.

About Carrier

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. Supported by the iconic Carrier name, the company's portfolio includes industry-leading brands such as Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. For more information, visit www.corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Carrier Global Corporation ("Carrier") reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP").

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), and the adjusted effective tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. Organic sales represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months and other significant items of a non-recurring and/or nonoperational nature (hereinafter referred to as "other significant items"). Adjusted operating profit represents operating profit (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items. Adjusted net income represents net income attributable to common shareowners (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items. Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items. The adjusted effective tax rate represents the effective tax rate (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items. For the business segments, when applicable, adjustments of operating profit and margins represent operating profit, excluding restructuring and other significant items.

GAAP financial results include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates (AFX). We use the non-GAAP measure "at constant currency" or "CFX" to show changes in our financial results without giving effect to period-to-period currency fluctuations. Under U.S. GAAP, income statement results are translated in U.S. dollars at the average exchange rate for the period presented. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures just mentioned are useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net cash flows provided by operating activities (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing Carrier's ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of Carrier's common stock and distribution of earnings to shareholders.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this Appendix. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

When we provide our expectations for adjusted EPS, adjusted operating profit, adjusted effective tax rate, organic sales and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures (expected diluted EPS, operating profit, the effective tax rate, sales and expected net cash flows provided by operating activities) generally is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Cautionary Statement

This communication contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "confident," "scenario" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance or the separation from United Technologies (the "Separation"). Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, share repurchases, tax rates and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans, strategies or transactions of Carrier following the Separation, including the estimated costs associated with the Separation and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: (1) the effect of economic conditions in the industries and markets in which we and our businesses operate in the U.S. and globally and any changes therein, including financial market conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, levels of end market demand in construction, the impact of weather conditions, pandemic health issues (including COVID-19 and its effects, among other things, on production and on global supply, demand, and distribution disruptions as the outbreak continues and results in an increasingly prolonged period of travel, commercial and/or other similar restrictions and limitations), natural disasters and the financial condition of our customers and suppliers; (2) challenges in the development, production, delivery, support, performance and realization of the anticipated benefits of advanced technologies and new products and services; (3) future levels of indebtedness, including indebtedness incurred in connection with the Separation, and capital spending and research and development spending; (4) future availability of credit and factors that may affect such availability, including credit market conditions and capital structure and credit ratings; (5) the timing and scope of future repurchases of our common stock, including market conditions and the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; (6) delays and disruption in the delivery of materials and services from suppliers; (7) cost reduction efforts and restructuring costs and savings and other consequences thereof; (8) new business and investment opportunities; (9) the anticipated benefits of moving away from diversification and balance of operations across product lines, regions and industries; (10) the outcome of legal proceedings, investigations and other contingencies; (11) the impact of pension plan assumptions and on future cash contributions and earnings; (12) the impact of the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements and labor disputes; (13) the effect of changes in political conditions in the U.S. and other countries in which we and our businesses operate, including the effect of changes in U.S. trade policies or the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union, on general market conditions, global trade policies and currency exchange rates in the near term and beyond; (14) the effect of changes in tax, environmental, regulatory (including among other things import/export) and other laws and regulations in the U.S. and other countries in which we and our businesses operate; (15) the ability of Carrier to retain and hire key personnel; (16) the scope, nature, impact or timing of acquisition and divestiture activity, including among other things integration of acquired businesses into existing businesses and realization of synergies and opportunities for growth and innovation and incurrence of related costs; (17) the expected benefits of the Separation; (18) a determination by the IRS and other tax authorities that the Distribution or certain related transactions should be treated as taxable transactions; (19) risks associated with indebtedness incurred as a result of financing transactions undertaken in connection with the Separation; (20) the risk that dis-synergy costs, costs of restructuring transactions and other costs incurred in connection with the Separation will exceed Carrier's estimates; and (21) the impact of the Separation on Carrier's business and Carrier's resources, systems, procedures and controls, diversion of management's attention and the impact on relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties.

The above list of factors is not exhaustive or necessarily in order of importance. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see Carrier's registration statement on Form 10 and the reports of Carrier on Forms, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Carrier assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Carrier Global Corporation Condensed Combined Statement of Operations



(Unaudited)

For the Quarters Ended

March 31, (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in millions) 2020

2019 Net Sales:





Product sales $ 3,147



$ 3,566

Service sales 741



757



3,888



4,323

Costs and expenses





Cost of products sold 2,237



2,565

Cost of services sold 529



532

Research and development 98



97

Selling, general and administrative 692



684



3,556



3,878

Equity method investment net earnings 29



40

Other (expense) income, net (46)



15

Operating profit 315



500

Non-service pension benefit 17



39

Interest (expense) income, net (37)



4

Income from operations before income taxes 295



543

Income tax expense 193



140

Net income from operations 102



403

Less: Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from operations 6



3

Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 96



$ 400









Earnings per share 1





Basic $ 0.11



$ 0.46

Diluted $ 0.11



$ 0.46

Weighted average number of shares outstanding 1





Basic 866



866

Diluted 866



866



1 Earnings per share for all periods presented were calculated using the number shares that were distributed to UTC shareowners immediately following the Separation. For periods prior to the Separation it is assumed that there are no dilutive equity instruments as there were no equity awards in Carrier outstanding prior to the Separation.

Carrier Global Corporation Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit



(Unaudited)

For the Quarters Ended

March 31, (dollars in millions) 2020

2019 Net sales





HVAC $ 1,959



$ 2,168

Refrigeration 808



962

Fire & Security 1,206



1,290

Segment sales 3,973



4,420

Eliminations and other (85)



(97)

Combined net sales $ 3,888



$ 4,323









Operating profit





HVAC $ 167



$ 293

Refrigeration 99



127

Fire & Security 120



132

Segment operating profit 386



552

Eliminations and other (35)



(17)

General corporate expenses (36)



(35)

Combined operating profit $ 315



$ 500









Segment operating profit margin





HVAC 8.5 %

13.5 % Refrigeration 12.3 %

13.2 % Fire & Security 10.0 %

10.2 %







Segment operating profit margin 9.7 %

12.5 %

Carrier Global Corporation Operating Profit Adjusted for Restructuring Costs and Non-recurring and Non-operational Items



(Unaudited)

For the Quarters Ended March 31,

2020

2019 (dollars in millions) Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted Operating profit













HVAC $ 167



$ 242



$ 293



$ 297

Refrigeration 99



99



127



130

Fire & Security 120



126



132



145

Segment operating profit 386



467



552



572

Eliminations and other (35)



5



(17)



(17)

General corporate expenses (36)



(36)



(35)



(35)

Combined operating profit $ 315



$ 436



$ 500



$ 520

































Segment operating profit margin













HVAC 8.5 %

12.4 %

13.5 %

13.7 % Refrigeration 12.3 %

12.3 %

13.2 %

13.5 % Fire & Security 10.0 %

10.4 %

10.2 %

11.2 %















Segment operating profit margin 9.7 %

11.8 %

12.5 %

12.9 %

Carrier Global Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Adjusted Operating Profit & Operating Profit Margin





(Unaudited)





For the Quarters Ended



March 31,

(dollars in millions - Income (Expense)) 2020

2019

HVAC



Net sales $ 1,959



$ 2,168

















Operating profit $ 167



$ 293





Restructuring (2)



(17)





Impairment charge on minority owned joint venture investment (71)



—





Gain on sale of interest in joint venture —



13





Separation costs (2)



—





Adjusted operating profit $ 242



$ 297





Adjusted operating profit margin 12.4 %

13.7 %













Refrigeration









Net sales $ 808



$ 962

















Operating profit $ 99



$ 127





Restructuring —



(3)





Adjusted operating profit $ 99



$ 130





Adjusted operating profit margin 12.3 %

13.5 %













Fire & Security









Net sales $ 1,206



$ 1,290

















Operating profit $ 120



$ 132





Restructuring (3)



(13)





Separation costs (3)



—





Adjusted operating profit $ 126



$ 145





Adjusted operating profit margin 10.4 %

11.2 %













General Corporate Expenses and Eliminations and Other









Net sales $ (85)



$ (97)

















Operating profit $ (71)



$ (52)





Separation costs (40)



—





Adjusted operating profit $ (31)



$ (52)















Carrier Combined









Net sales $ 3,888



$ 4,323

















Operating profit $ 315



$ 500





Total restructuring costs (5)



(33)





Total non-recurring and non-operational items (116)



13





Combined adjusted operating profit $ 436



$ 520





Carrier Global Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Adjusted Net Income, Earnings Per Share, and Effective Tax Rate



(Unaudited)

For the Quarters Ended March 31, (dollars in millions - Income (Expense)) 2020

2019 Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 96



$ 400









Total restructuring costs (5)



(33)









Total non-recurring and non-operational items included in operating profit (116)



13









Non-recurring and non-operational items included in Interest expense, net:





Debt issuance costs relating to Carrier's separation from United Technologies (5)



—









Tax effect of restructuring and non-recurring and non-operational items 13



6









Significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in Income tax expense:





Adjustment related to a valuation allowance recorded against a United Kingdom tax

loss and credit carryforward as a result of separation related activities (51)



—

Adjustment resulting from Carrier's decision to no longer permanently reinvest certain

pre-2018 unremitted non-U.S. earnings (46)



—

Significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in Income tax expense (97)



—









Total significant non-recurring and non-operational items (210)



$ (14)









Adjusted net income attributable to common shareowners $ 306



$ 414









Diluted earnings per share $ 0.11



$ 0.46

Impact on diluted earnings per share (0.24)



(0.02)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.35



$ 0.48









Effective tax rate 65.4 %

25.8 % Impact on effective tax rate (39.5) %

0.1 % Adjusted effective tax rate 25.9 %

25.9 %

Carrier Global Corporation Components of Changes in Net Sales

Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 Compared with Quarter Ended March 31, 2019



(Unaudited)

Factors Contributing to Total % change in Net Sales

Organic

FX

Translation

Acquisition /

Divestitures, net

Other

Total HVAC (9) %

(1) %

— %

— %

(10) % Refrigeration (14) %

(2) %

— %

— %

(16) % Fire & Security (5) %

(2) %

— %

— %

(7) % Combined (9) %

(1) %

— %

— %

(10) %

Carrier Global Corporation Condensed Combined Balance Sheet



(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 768



$ 952

Accounts receivable, net 2,674



2,726

Contract assets, current 651



622

Inventories, net 1,556



1,332

Other assets, current 319



327

Total current assets 5,968



5,959









Future income tax benefits 454



$ 500

Fixed assets, net 1,638



1,663

Operating lease right-of-use assets 865



832

Intangible assets, net 1,014



1,083

Goodwill 9,648



9,884

Pension and post-retirement assets 473



490

Equity method investments 1,664



1,739

Other assets 277



256

Total Assets $ 22,001



$ 22,406









Liabilities and Equity





Accounts payable $ 1,776



$ 1,701

Accrued liabilities 1,972



2,088

Contract liabilities, current 485



443

Current portion of long-term debt 218



237

Total current liabilities 4,451



4,469

Long-term debt 11,029



82

Future pension and post-retirement obligations 456



456

Future income tax obligations 1,161



1,099

Operating lease liabilities 708



682

Other long-term liabilities 1,170



1,183

Total Liabilities 18,975



7,971









UTC Net investment





UTC Net investment 4,433



15,355

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,736)



(1,253)

Total UTC Net investment 2,697



14,102









Non-controlling interest 329



333

Total Equity 3,026



14,435

Total Liabilities and Equity $ 22,001



$ 22,406









Debt Ratios: 1





Total debt to total capitalization 79 %



Net debt to net capitalization 78 %





1 Debt to total capitalization equals total debt divided by total debt plus equity. Net debt to net capitalization equals total debt less cash and cash equivalents divided by total debt plus equity less cash and cash equivalents.

Carrier Global Corporation Condensed Combined Statement of Cash Flows



(Unaudited)

For the Quarters Ended

March 31, (dollars in millions) 2020

2019 Operating Activities





Net income from operations $ 102



$ 403

Adjustments to reconcile net income from operations to net cash

flows provided by (used in) operating activities, net of a

cquisitions and dispositions





Depreciation and amortization 81



85

Deferred income tax provision 135



15

Stock compensation costs 13



8

Equity method investment net earnings (29)



(40)

Distributions from equity method investments 10



5

Impairment charge on minority owned joint venture investment 71



—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable, net (19)



(148)

Contract assets, current (39)



(51)

Inventories, net (264)



(230)

Other assets, current (10)



8

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (24)



(227)

Contract liabilities, current 51



27

Pension contributions (25)



(22)

Other operating activities, net (6)



(16)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities 47



(183)

Investing Activities





Capital expenditures (48)



(41)

Disposition of businesses —



1

Other investing activities, net (80)



(3)

Net cash flows used in investing activities (128)



(43)

Financing Activities





(Decrease) increase in short-term borrowings, net (44)



6

Issuance of long-term debt 10,961



52

Repayment of long-term debt (34)



(1)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interest (8)



(2)

Net transfers to UTC (10,948)



(89)

Other financing activities, net (3)



(23)

Net cash flows used in financing activities (76)



(57)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (28)



16

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (185)



(267)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 957



1,134

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 772



867

Less: restricted cash 4



4

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 768



$ 863



Carrier Global Corporation Free Cash Flow Reconciliation



(Unaudited)

For the Quarters Ended March 31, (dollars in millions) 2020

2019 Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 96







$ 400





Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities $ 47







$ (183)





Less: Capital expenditures 48







41





Free cash flow $ (1)







$ (224)





Free cash flow as a percentage of net income attributable

to common shareowners



(1) %





(56) %

Supplemental Quarterly Information

Carrier Global Corporation Condensed Combined Statement of Operations by Quarter



(Unaudited)

For the Year Ended

For the Quarters Ended

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts;

shares in millions) March 31,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2019 Net sales

















Total product sales $ 3,566



$ 4,139



$ 3,998



$ 3,657



$ 15,360

Total service sales 757



823



824



844



3,248



4,323



4,962



4,822



4,501



18,608

Costs and expenses

















Cost of products sold 2,565



2,906



2,784



2,635



10,890

Cost of services sold 532



582



592



593



2,299

Research and development 97



103



102



99



401

Selling, general and administrative 684



680



702



695



2,761



3,878



4,271



4,180



4,022



16,351

Equity method investment net earnings 40



80



78



38



236

Other income (expense), net 15



34



(91)



40



(2)

Operating profit 500



805



629



557



2,491

Non-service pension benefit 39



38



47



30



154

Interest income, net 4



16



3



4



27

Income from operations before income taxes 543



859



679



591



2,672

Income tax expense 140



65



175



137



517

Net income from operations 403



794



504



454



2,155

Less: Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries' earnings

from operations 3



10



12



14



39

Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 400



$ 784



$ 492



$ 440



$ 2,116





















Earnings per share 1

















Basic $ 0.46



$ 0.91



$ 0.57



$ 0.50



$ 2.44

Diluted $ 0.46



$ 0.91



$ 0.57



$ 0.50



$ 2.44

Weighted average number of shares outstanding 1















Basic 866



866



866



866



866

Diluted 866



866



866



866



866



1 Earnings per share for all periods presented were calculated using the number shares that were distributed to UTC shareowners immediately following the Separation. For periods prior to the Separation it is assumed that there are no dilutive equity instruments as there were no equity awards in Carrier outstanding prior to the Separation.

Carrier Global Corporation Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit by Quarter



(Unaudited)

For the Year Ended

For the Quarters Ended

(dollars in millions) March 31,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2019 Net sales

















HVAC $ 2,168



$ 2,735



$ 2,602



$ 2,207



$ 9,712

Refrigeration 962



955



922



953



3,792

Fire & Security 1,290



1,386



1,402



1,422



5,500

Segment sales 4,420



5,076



4,926



4,582



19,004

Eliminations and other (97)



(114)



(104)



(81)



(396)

Combined net sales $ 4,323



$ 4,962



$ 4,822



$ 4,501



$ 18,608





















Operating profit

















HVAC $ 293



$ 545



$ 404



$ 321



$ 1,563

Refrigeration 127



121



125



159



532

Fire & Security 132



184



205



187



708

Segment operating profit 552



850



734



667



2,803

Eliminations and other (17)



(15)



(63)



(61)



(156)

General corporate expenses (35)



(30)



(42)



(49)



(156)

Combined operating profit $ 500



$ 805



$ 629



$ 557



$ 2,491





















Segment operating profit margin

















HVAC 13.5 %

19.9 %

15.5 %

14.5 %

16.1 % Refrigeration 13.2 %

12.7 %

13.6 %

16.7 %

14.0 % Fire & Security 10.2 %

13.3 %

14.6 %

13.2 %

12.9 %



















Segment operating profit margin 12.5 %

16.7 %

14.9 %

14.6 %

14.7 %

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit & Operating Profit Margin by Quarter







(Unaudited)







For the Quarters Ended

For the Year Ended (dollars in millions - Income (Expense))

March 31,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2019 HVAC

Net sales

$ 2,168



$ 2,735



$ 2,602



$ 2,207



$ 9,712



























Operating profit

$ 293



$ 545



$ 404



$ 321



$ 1,563



Restructuring

(17)



(18)



(12)



(9)



(56)



Impairment of joint venture investment

—



—



(108)



—



(108)



Gain on sale of interests in joint ventures

13



21



—



23



57



Adjusted operating profit

$ 297



$ 542



$ 524



$ 307



$ 1,670



Adjusted operating profit margin

13.7 %

19.8 %

20.1 %

13.9 %

17.2 %























Refrigeration

Net sales

$ 962



$ 955



$ 922



$ 953



$ 3,792



























Operating profit

$ 127



$ 121



$ 125



$ 159



$ 532



Restructuring

(3)



(4)



(7)



—



(14)



Net gain on expropriated plant

—



—



—



22



22



Adjusted operating profit

$ 130



$ 125



$ 132



$ 137



$ 524



Adjusted operating profit margin

13.5 %

13.1 %

14.3 %

14.4 %

13.8 %























Fire & Security

Net sales

$ 1,290



$ 1,386



$ 1,402



$ 1,422



$ 5,500



























Operating profit

$ 132



$ 184



$ 205



$ 187



$ 708



Restructuring

(13)



(8)



(14)



(18)



(53)



Pension plan amendment

—



—



—



(7)



(7)



Adjusted operating profit

$ 145



$ 192



$ 219



$ 212



$ 768



Adjusted operating profit margin

11.2 %

13.9 %

15.6 %

14.9 %

14.0 %























General Corporate Expenses and Eliminations and Other

Net sales

$ (97)



$ (114)



$ (104)



$ (81)



$ (396)



























Operating profit

$ (52)



$ (45)



$ (105)



$ (110)



$ (312)



Restructuring

—



—



(1)



(2)



(3)



Consultant contract termination

—



—



(34)



—



(34)



Separation costs

—



—



(13)



(46)



(59)



Adjusted operating profit

$ (52)



$ (45)



$ (57)



$ (62)



$ (216)

























Carrier Combined

Net sales

$ 4,323



$ 4,962



$ 4,822



$ 4,501



$ 18,608



























Operating profit

$ 500



$ 805



$ 629



$ 557



$ 2,491



Total restructuring costs

(33)



(30)



(34)



(29)



(126)



Total non-recurring and non-operational items

13



21



(155)



(8)



(129)



Combined adjusted operating profit

$ 520



$ 814



$ 818



$ 594



$ 2,746



Carrier Global Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Adjusted Net Income, Earnings Per Share, and Effective Tax Rate by Quarter



(Unaudited)

For the Quarters Ended

For the Year

Ended (dollars in millions - Income (Expense)) March 31,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2019 Net income attributable to common

shareowners $ 400



$ 784



$ 492



$ 440



$ 2,116

Total restructuring costs (33)



(30)



(34)



(29)



(126)





















Total non-recurring and non-operational items

included in operating profit 13



21



(155)



(8)



(129)





















Non-recurring and non-operational

items included in Interest expense, net:

















Interest income associated with participation

in amnesty settlement —



8



—



—



8

Interest income associated with IRS settlement —



8



—



—



8





















Tax effect of restructuring and non-recurring and

non-operational items 6



3



22



8



39





















Non-recurring and non-operational items

included in Income tax expense:

















Favorable income tax adjustments related to

tax amnesty —



95



—



—



95

Adjustments related to several tax settlements —



54



—



—



54

Tax adjustment resulting from announcement

of intention to separate commercial businesses —



—



19



—



19

Significant non-recurring and non-operational

items included in Income tax expense —



149



19



—



168





















Total non-recurring and non-operational items (14)



159



(148)



(29)



(32)

Adjusted net income attributable to common

shareowners $ 414



$ 625



$ 640



$ 469



$ 2,148





















Diluted earnings per share $ 0.46



$ 0.91



$ 0.57



$ 0.50



$ 2.44

Impact on diluted earnings per share (0.02)



0.18



(0.17)



(0.03)



(0.04)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.48



$ 0.73



$ 0.74



$ 0.53



$ 2.48





















Effective tax rate 25.8 %

7.6 %

25.8 %

23.2 %

19.4 % Impact on effective tax rate 0.1 %

17.9 %

(0.9) %

(0.1) %

5.5 % Adjusted effective tax rate 25.9 %

25.5 %

24.9 %

23.1 %

24.9 %

Carrier Global Corporation Free Cash Flow Reconciliation by Quarter



(Unaudited)

For the Quarters Ended

For the Year

Ended (dollars in millions) March 31,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2019 Net income attributable to

common shareowners $ 400





$ 784





$ 492





$ 440





$ 2,116



Net cash flows (used in)

provided by operating activities $ (183)





$ 546





$ 614





$ 1,071





$ 2,048



Less: Capital expenditures 41





48





50





104





243



Free cash flow $ (224)





$ 498





$ 564





$ 967





$ 1,805



Free cash flow as a

percentage of net income

attributable to common

shareowners

(56) %



64 %



115 %



220 %



85 %

