Carrier Reports First Quarter 2020 Earnings

- Sales of $3.9 billion

- GAAP operating profit of $315 million; adjusted operating profit of $436 million

- GAAP EPS of $0.11; adjusted EPS $0.35

- Identified $425 million in full-year cost reductions

News provided by

Carrier Global Corporation

May 08, 2020, 06:30 ET

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2020. Carrier is a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. 

"We moved early to address the COVID-19 pandemic head-on with a focus on protecting our employees, and throughout this, our 53,000 global employees demonstrated resilience and commitment to continuing to provide our critical products," said Carrier President & CEO Dave Gitlin. "At the same time, we remain laser focused on our strategic growth priorities, including growing our base, increasing product extensions and geographic coverage and focusing on services and digital. We are also taking aggressive cost actions, identifying $425 million of savings and a 40-50% reduction in planned capital spending, while preserving investments in those initiatives that are most critical to position Carrier for growth when economic conditions improve. We are a more agile, customer-focused company with a clear roadmap to drive best-in-class organic growth."

First Quarter Results
Carrier's first quarter sales of $3.9 billion were down 10% compared to last year, a 9% decline organically. About half of the sales decline was due to the expected reduction in gas furnace sales, North America truck trailer sales and the wind-down of a residential intrusion business, with the remainder largely related to COVID-19. GAAP operating profit in the quarter of $315 million was down 37%, but adjusted operating profit of $436 million was down 16% helped by the benefit of Carrier's aggressive cost containment and the acceleration of Carrier 600, a program expected to remove $600 million in costs over three years. GAAP EPS was $0.11 and, on an adjusted basis, EPS was $0.35 after excluding net nonrecurring and restructuring charges. Net income in the quarter was $96 million and included $210 million of net nonrecurring and restructuring charges. Net cash flows provided by operating activities was $47 million and capital expenditures were $48 million, resulting in a use of free cash flow of $1 million, a substantial improvement from the negative $224 million of free cash flow in the prior year's first quarter. Importantly, Carrier's cash balance at the time of the spin was approximately $1.3 billion.

Gitlin added, "In light of the essential nature of our products and solutions, I am so proud of the tremendous work our people have done to support our customers during these critical times. We are also focused on delivering new product offerings to support enhanced safety and health needs as societies and communities begin to open. For example, indoor air quality will be critical and we worked rapidly to release OptiClean, a unique system that can filter microscopic-sized contaminants. In our fire and security business, with our touchless solutions, we can eliminate many physical contact points to improve health and safety. And we are essential in helping to preserve and protect food and pharmaceuticals with our cold chain solutions." 

Full-Year 2020 Scenarios  
On April 3, 2020, Carrier withdrew its full year 2020 outlook for sales, adjusted operating profit, and free cash flow due to the impact of COVID-19. Given continued uncertainty, Carrier considered a range of different assumptions and the most reasonable scenarios fall into the following ranges:

  • Sales of $15 - $17 billion
  • Adjusted operating profit of $1.7 - $2.0 billion
  • Free cash flow in excess of $1 billion*

*Note: When we provide expectations for adjusted operating profit and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort. See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Conference Call
Carrier will host a live webcast of its earnings conference call today, Friday, May 8, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit the Events & Presentations section of the Carrier Investor Relations site at ir.carrier.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations or to listen to the earnings call by phone, dial (877) 742-9091.   

About Carrier 
Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. Supported by the iconic Carrier name, the company's portfolio includes industry-leading brands such as Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. For more information, visit www.corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 
Carrier Global Corporation ("Carrier") reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP").

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information.  The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures.  Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), and the adjusted effective tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures.  Organic sales represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months and other significant items of a non-recurring and/or nonoperational nature (hereinafter referred to as "other significant items"). Adjusted operating profit represents operating profit (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items.  Adjusted net income represents net income attributable to common shareowners (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items.  Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items. The adjusted effective tax rate represents the effective tax rate (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items.  For the business segments, when applicable, adjustments of operating profit and margins represent operating profit, excluding restructuring and other significant items.

GAAP financial results include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates (AFX). We use the non-GAAP measure "at constant currency" or "CFX" to show changes in our financial results without giving effect to period-to-period currency fluctuations. Under U.S. GAAP, income statement results are translated in U.S. dollars at the average exchange rate for the period presented.  Management believes that the non-GAAP measures just mentioned are useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net cash flows provided by operating activities (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures.  Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing Carrier's ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of Carrier's common stock and distribution of earnings to shareholders.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this Appendix. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

When we provide our expectations for adjusted EPS, adjusted operating profit, adjusted effective tax rate, organic sales and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures (expected diluted EPS, operating profit, the effective tax rate, sales and expected net cash flows provided by operating activities) generally is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, and other structural changes or their probable significance.  The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Cautionary Statement 
This communication contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws.  From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public.  These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "confident," "scenario" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance or the separation from United Technologies (the "Separation"). Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, share repurchases, tax rates and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans, strategies or transactions of Carrier following the Separation, including the estimated costs associated with the Separation and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: (1) the effect of economic conditions in the industries and markets in which we and our businesses operate in the U.S. and globally and any changes therein, including financial market conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, levels of end market demand in construction, the impact of weather conditions, pandemic health issues (including COVID-19 and its effects, among other things, on production and on global supply, demand, and distribution disruptions as the outbreak continues and results in an increasingly prolonged period of travel, commercial and/or other similar restrictions and limitations), natural disasters and the financial condition of our customers and suppliers; (2) challenges in the development, production, delivery, support, performance and realization of the anticipated benefits of advanced technologies and new products and services; (3) future levels of indebtedness, including indebtedness incurred in connection with the Separation, and capital spending and research and development spending; (4) future availability of credit and factors that may affect such availability, including credit market conditions and capital structure and credit ratings; (5) the timing and scope of future repurchases of our common stock, including market conditions and the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; (6) delays and disruption in the delivery of materials and services from suppliers; (7) cost reduction efforts and restructuring costs and savings and other consequences thereof; (8) new business and investment opportunities; (9) the anticipated benefits of moving away from diversification and balance of operations across product lines, regions and industries; (10) the outcome of legal proceedings, investigations and other contingencies; (11) the impact of pension plan assumptions and on future cash contributions and earnings; (12) the impact of the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements and labor disputes; (13) the effect of changes in political conditions in the U.S. and other countries in which we and our businesses operate, including the effect of changes in U.S. trade policies or the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union, on general market conditions, global trade policies and currency exchange rates in the near term and beyond; (14) the effect of changes in tax, environmental, regulatory (including among other things import/export) and other laws and regulations in the U.S. and other countries in which we and our businesses operate; (15) the ability of Carrier to retain and hire key personnel; (16) the scope, nature, impact or timing of acquisition and divestiture activity, including among other things integration of acquired businesses into existing businesses and realization of synergies and opportunities for growth and innovation and incurrence of related costs; (17) the expected benefits of the Separation; (18) a determination by the IRS and other tax authorities that the Distribution or certain related transactions should be treated as taxable transactions; (19) risks associated with indebtedness incurred as a result of financing transactions undertaken in connection with the Separation; (20) the risk that dis-synergy costs, costs of restructuring transactions and other costs incurred in connection with the Separation will exceed Carrier's estimates; and (21) the impact of the Separation on Carrier's business and Carrier's resources, systems, procedures and controls, diversion of management's attention and the impact on relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties.

The above list of factors is not exhaustive or necessarily in order of importance. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see Carrier's registration statement on Form 10 and the reports of Carrier on Forms, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Carrier assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contact:

Media Inquiries
Danielle Canzanella
561-365-1101
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Sam Pearlstein
561-365-2251
[email protected]

Carrier Global Corporation

Condensed Combined Statement of Operations


(Unaudited)

For the Quarters Ended
March 31,

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in millions)

2020

2019

Net Sales:


Product sales

$

3,147

$

3,566

Service sales

741

757

3,888

4,323

Costs and expenses


Cost of products sold

2,237

2,565

Cost of services sold

529

532

Research and development

98

97

Selling, general and administrative

692

684

3,556

3,878

Equity method investment net earnings

29

40

Other (expense) income, net

(46)

15

Operating profit

315

500

Non-service pension benefit

17

39

Interest (expense) income, net

(37)

4

Income from operations before income taxes

295

543

Income tax expense

193

140

Net income from operations

102

403

Less: Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from operations

6

3

Net income attributable to common shareowners

$

96

$

400




Earnings per share 1


Basic

$

0.11

$

0.46

Diluted

$

0.11

$

0.46

Weighted average number of shares outstanding 1


Basic

866

866

Diluted

866

866

1 Earnings per share for all periods presented were calculated using the number shares that were distributed to UTC shareowners immediately following the Separation. For periods prior to the Separation it is assumed that there are no dilutive equity instruments as there were no equity awards in Carrier outstanding prior to the Separation.

Carrier Global Corporation

Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit


(Unaudited)

For the Quarters Ended
March 31,

(dollars in millions)

2020

2019

Net sales


HVAC

$

1,959

$

2,168

Refrigeration

808

962

Fire & Security

1,206

1,290

Segment sales

3,973

4,420

Eliminations and other

(85)

(97)

Combined net sales

$

3,888

$

4,323




Operating profit


HVAC

$

167

$

293

Refrigeration

99

127

Fire & Security

120

132

Segment operating profit

386

552

Eliminations and other

(35)

(17)

General corporate expenses

(36)

(35)

Combined operating profit

$

315

$

500




Segment operating profit margin


HVAC

8.5

%

13.5

%

Refrigeration

12.3

%

13.2

%

Fire & Security

10.0

%

10.2

%




Segment operating profit margin

9.7

%

12.5

%

Carrier Global Corporation

Operating Profit Adjusted for Restructuring Costs and

Non-recurring and Non-operational Items



(Unaudited)

For the Quarters Ended March 31,

2020

2019

(dollars in millions)

Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted

Operating profit






HVAC

$

167

$

242

$

293

$

297

Refrigeration

99

99

127

130

Fire & Security

120

126

132

145

Segment operating profit

386

467

552

572

Eliminations and other

(35)

5

(17)

(17)

General corporate expenses

(36)

(36)

(35)

(35)

Combined operating profit

$

315

$

436

$

500

$

520
















Segment operating profit margin






HVAC

8.5

%

12.4

%

13.5

%

13.7

%

Refrigeration

12.3

%

12.3

%

13.2

%

13.5

%

Fire & Security

10.0

%

10.4

%

10.2

%

11.2

%








Segment operating profit margin

9.7

%

11.8

%

12.5

%

12.9

%

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

Adjusted Operating Profit & Operating Profit Margin



(Unaudited)


For the Quarters Ended

March 31,

(dollars in millions - Income (Expense))

2020

2019

HVAC

Net sales

$

1,959

$

2,168








Operating profit

$

167

$

293


Restructuring

(2)

(17)


Impairment charge on minority owned joint venture investment

(71)




Gain on sale of interest in joint venture



13


Separation costs

(2)




Adjusted operating profit

$

242

$

297


Adjusted operating profit margin

12.4

%

13.7

%






Refrigeration




Net sales

$

808

$

962








Operating profit

$

99

$

127


Restructuring



(3)


Adjusted operating profit

$

99

$

130


Adjusted operating profit margin

12.3

%

13.5

%






Fire & Security




Net sales

$

1,206

$

1,290








Operating profit

$

120

$

132


Restructuring

(3)

(13)


Separation costs

(3)




Adjusted operating profit

$

126

$

145


Adjusted operating profit margin

10.4

%

11.2

%






General Corporate Expenses and Eliminations and Other




Net sales

$

(85)

$

(97)








Operating profit

$

(71)

$

(52)


Separation costs

(40)




Adjusted operating profit

$

(31)

$

(52)







Carrier Combined




Net sales

$

3,888

$

4,323








Operating profit

$

315

$

500


Total restructuring costs

(5)

(33)


Total non-recurring and non-operational items

(116)

13


Combined adjusted operating profit

$

436

$

520

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

Adjusted Net Income, Earnings Per Share, and Effective Tax Rate


(Unaudited)

For the Quarters Ended March 31,

(dollars in millions - Income (Expense))

2020

2019

Net income attributable to common shareowners

$

96

$

400




Total restructuring costs

(5)

(33)




Total non-recurring and non-operational items included in operating profit

(116)

13




Non-recurring and non-operational items included in Interest expense, net:


Debt issuance costs relating to Carrier's separation from United Technologies

(5)






Tax effect of restructuring and non-recurring and non-operational items

13

6




Significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in Income tax expense:


Adjustment related to a valuation allowance recorded against a United Kingdom tax
loss and credit carryforward as a result of separation related activities

(51)


Adjustment resulting from Carrier's decision to no longer permanently reinvest certain
pre-2018 unremitted non-U.S. earnings

(46)


Significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in Income tax expense

(97)






Total significant non-recurring and non-operational items

(210)

$

(14)




Adjusted net income attributable to common shareowners

$

306

$

414




Diluted earnings per share

$

0.11

$

0.46

Impact on diluted earnings per share

(0.24)

(0.02)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

0.35

$

0.48




Effective tax rate

65.4

%

25.8

%

Impact on effective tax rate

(39.5)

%

0.1

%

Adjusted effective tax rate

25.9

%

25.9

%

Carrier Global Corporation

Components of Changes in Net Sales

Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 Compared with Quarter Ended March 31, 2019


(Unaudited)

Factors Contributing to Total % change in Net Sales

Organic

FX
Translation

Acquisition /
Divestitures, net

Other

Total

HVAC

(9)

%

(1)

%

%

%

(10)

%

Refrigeration

(14)

%

(2)

%

%

%

(16)

%

Fire & Security

(5)

%

(2)

%

%

%

(7)

%

Combined

(9)

%

(1)

%

%

%

(10)

%

Carrier Global Corporation

Condensed Combined Balance Sheet


(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions)

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

Assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$

768

$

952

Accounts receivable, net

2,674

2,726

Contract assets, current

651

622

Inventories, net

1,556

1,332

Other assets, current

319

327

Total current assets

5,968

5,959




Future income tax benefits

454

$

500

Fixed assets, net

1,638

1,663

Operating lease right-of-use assets

865

832

Intangible assets, net

1,014

1,083

Goodwill

9,648

9,884

Pension and post-retirement assets

473

490

Equity method investments

1,664

1,739

Other assets

277

256

Total Assets

$

22,001

$

22,406




Liabilities and Equity


Accounts payable

$

1,776

$

1,701

Accrued liabilities

1,972

2,088

Contract liabilities, current

485

443

Current portion of long-term debt

218

237

Total current liabilities

4,451

4,469

Long-term debt

11,029

82

Future pension and post-retirement obligations

456

456

Future income tax obligations

1,161

1,099

Operating lease liabilities

708

682

Other long-term liabilities

1,170

1,183

Total Liabilities

18,975

7,971




UTC Net investment


UTC Net investment

4,433

15,355

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,736)

(1,253)

Total UTC Net investment

2,697

14,102




Non-controlling interest

329

333

Total Equity

3,026

14,435

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

22,001

$

22,406




Debt Ratios: 1


Total debt to total capitalization

79

%

Net debt to net capitalization

78

%

1 Debt to total capitalization equals total debt divided by total debt plus equity. Net debt to net capitalization equals total debt less cash and cash equivalents divided by total debt plus equity less cash and cash equivalents.

Carrier Global Corporation

Condensed Combined Statement of Cash Flows


(Unaudited)

For the Quarters Ended
March 31,

(dollars in millions)

2020

2019

Operating Activities


Net income from operations

$

102

$

403

Adjustments to reconcile net income from operations to net cash
flows provided by (used in) operating activities, net of a
cquisitions and dispositions


Depreciation and amortization

81

85

Deferred income tax provision

135

15

Stock compensation costs

13

8

Equity method investment net earnings

(29)

(40)

Distributions from equity method investments

10

5

Impairment charge on minority owned joint venture investment

71


Changes in operating assets and liabilities


Accounts receivable, net

(19)

(148)

Contract assets, current

(39)

(51)

Inventories, net

(264)

(230)

Other assets, current

(10)

8

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(24)

(227)

Contract liabilities, current

51

27

Pension contributions

(25)

(22)

Other operating activities, net

(6)

(16)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities

47

(183)

Investing Activities




Capital expenditures

(48)

(41)

Disposition of businesses



1

Other investing activities, net

(80)

(3)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(128)

(43)

Financing Activities


(Decrease) increase in short-term borrowings, net

(44)

6

Issuance of long-term debt

10,961

52

Repayment of long-term debt

(34)

(1)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interest

(8)

(2)

Net transfers to UTC

(10,948)

(89)

Other financing activities, net

(3)

(23)

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(76)

(57)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(28)

16

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(185)

(267)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

957

1,134

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

772

867

Less: restricted cash

4

4

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

768

$

863

Carrier Global Corporation

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation


(Unaudited)

For the Quarters Ended March 31,

(dollars in millions)

2020

2019

Net income attributable to common shareowners

$

96



$

400


Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities

$

47



$

(183)


Less: Capital expenditures

48



41


Free cash flow

$

(1)



$

(224)


Free cash flow as a percentage of net income attributable
to common shareowners

(1)

%


(56)

%

Supplemental Quarterly Information

Carrier Global Corporation

Condensed Combined Statement of Operations by Quarter


(Unaudited)

For the Year Ended

For the Quarters Ended

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts;
shares in millions)

March 31,
2019

June 30,
2019

September 30,
2019

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2019

Net sales








Total product sales

$

3,566

$

4,139

$

3,998

$

3,657

$

15,360

Total service sales

757

823

824

844

3,248

4,323

4,962

4,822

4,501

18,608

Costs and expenses








Cost of products sold

2,565

2,906

2,784

2,635

10,890

Cost of services sold

532

582

592

593

2,299

Research and development

97

103

102

99

401

Selling, general and administrative

684

680

702

695

2,761

3,878

4,271

4,180

4,022

16,351

Equity method investment net earnings

40

80

78

38

236

Other income (expense), net

15

34

(91)

40

(2)

Operating profit

500

805

629

557

2,491

Non-service pension benefit

39

38

47

30

154

Interest income, net

4

16

3

4

27

Income from operations before income taxes

543

859

679

591

2,672

Income tax expense

140

65

175

137

517

Net income from operations

403

794

504

454

2,155

Less: Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries' earnings
from operations

3

10

12

14

39

Net income attributable to common shareowners

$

400

$

784

$

492

$

440

$

2,116










Earnings per share 1








Basic

$

0.46

$

0.91

$

0.57

$

0.50

$

2.44

Diluted

$

0.46

$

0.91

$

0.57

$

0.50

$

2.44

Weighted average number of shares outstanding 1







Basic

866

866

866

866

866

Diluted

866

866

866

866

866

1 Earnings per share for all periods presented were calculated using the number shares that were distributed to UTC shareowners immediately following the Separation. For periods prior to the Separation it is assumed that there are no dilutive equity instruments as there were no equity awards in Carrier outstanding prior to the Separation.

Carrier Global Corporation

Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit by Quarter


(Unaudited)

For the Year Ended

For the Quarters Ended

(dollars in millions)

March 31,
2019

June 30, 
2019

September 30,
2019

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2019

Net sales








HVAC

$

2,168

$

2,735

$

2,602

$

2,207

$

9,712

Refrigeration

962

955

922

953

3,792

Fire & Security

1,290

1,386

1,402

1,422

5,500

Segment sales

4,420

5,076

4,926

4,582

19,004

Eliminations and other

(97)

(114)

(104)

(81)

(396)

Combined net sales

$

4,323

$

4,962

$

4,822

$

4,501

$

18,608










Operating profit








HVAC

$

293

$

545

$

404

$

321

$

1,563

Refrigeration

127

121

125

159

532

Fire & Security

132

184

205

187

708

Segment operating profit

552

850

734

667

2,803

Eliminations and other

(17)

(15)

(63)

(61)

(156)

General corporate expenses

(35)

(30)

(42)

(49)

(156)

Combined operating profit

$

500

$

805

$

629

$

557

$

2,491










Segment operating profit margin








HVAC

13.5

%

19.9

%

15.5

%

14.5

%

16.1

%

Refrigeration

13.2

%

12.7

%

13.6

%

16.7

%

14.0

%

Fire & Security

10.2

%

13.3

%

14.6

%

13.2

%

12.9

%










Segment operating profit margin

12.5

%

16.7

%

14.9

%

14.6

%

14.7

%

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

Operating Profit & Operating Profit Margin by Quarter




(Unaudited)



For the Quarters Ended

For the Year Ended

(dollars in millions - Income (Expense))

March 31,
2019

June 30, 
2019

September 30,
2019

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2019

HVAC

Net sales

$

2,168

$

2,735

$

2,602

$

2,207

$

9,712













Operating profit

$

293

$

545

$

404

$

321

$

1,563

Restructuring

(17)

(18)

(12)

(9)

(56)

Impairment of joint venture investment





(108)



(108)

Gain on sale of interests in joint ventures

13

21



23

57

Adjusted operating profit


$

297

$

542

$

524

$

307

$

1,670

Adjusted operating profit margin

13.7

%

19.8

%

20.1

%

13.9

%

17.2

%












Refrigeration

Net sales

$

962

$

955

$

922

$

953

$

3,792













Operating profit

$

127

$

121

$

125

$

159

$

532

Restructuring

(3)

(4)

(7)



(14)

Net gain on expropriated plant







22

22

Adjusted operating profit

$

130

$

125

$

132

$

137

$

524

Adjusted operating profit margin

13.5

%

13.1

%

14.3

%

14.4

%

13.8

%












Fire & Security

Net sales

$

1,290

$

1,386

$

1,402

$

1,422

$

5,500













Operating profit

$

132

$

184

$

205

$

187

$

708

Restructuring

(13)

(8)

(14)

(18)

(53)

Pension plan amendment







(7)

(7)

Adjusted operating profit

$

145

$

192

$

219

$

212

$

768

Adjusted operating profit margin

11.2

%

13.9

%

15.6

%

14.9

%

14.0

%












General Corporate Expenses and Eliminations and Other

Net sales

$

(97)

$

(114)

$

(104)

$

(81)

$

(396)













Operating profit

$

(52)

$

(45)

$

(105)

$

(110)

$

(312)

Restructuring





(1)

(2)

(3)

Consultant contract termination





(34)



(34)

Separation costs





(13)

(46)

(59)

Adjusted operating profit


$

(52)

$

(45)

$

(57)

$

(62)

$

(216)












Carrier Combined

Net sales

$

4,323

$

4,962

$

4,822

$

4,501

$

18,608













Operating profit

$

500

$

805

$

629

$

557

$

2,491

Total restructuring costs

(33)

(30)

(34)

(29)

(126)

Total non-recurring and non-operational items


13

21

(155)

(8)

(129)

Combined adjusted operating profit

$

520

$

814

$

818

$

594

$

2,746

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

Adjusted Net Income, Earnings Per Share, and Effective Tax Rate by Quarter


(Unaudited)

For the Quarters Ended

For the Year
Ended

(dollars in millions - Income (Expense))

March 31,
2019

June 30, 
2019

September 30,
2019

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2019

Net income attributable to common
shareowners

$

400

$

784

$

492

$

440

$

2,116

Total restructuring costs

(33)

(30)

(34)

(29)

(126)










Total non-recurring and non-operational items
included in operating profit

13

21

(155)

(8)

(129)










Non-recurring and non-operational
items included in Interest expense, net:








Interest income associated with participation
in amnesty settlement



8





8

Interest income associated with IRS settlement



8





8










Tax effect of restructuring and non-recurring and
non-operational items

6

3

22

8

39










Non-recurring and non-operational items
included in Income tax expense:








Favorable income tax adjustments related to
tax amnesty



95





95

Adjustments related to several tax settlements



54





54

Tax adjustment resulting from announcement
of intention to separate commercial businesses





19



19

Significant non-recurring and non-operational
items included in Income tax expense



149

19



168










Total non-recurring and non-operational items

(14)

159

(148)

(29)

(32)

Adjusted net income attributable to common
shareowners

$

414

$

625

$

640

$

469

$

2,148










Diluted earnings per share

$

0.46

$

0.91

$

0.57

$

0.50

$

2.44

Impact on diluted earnings per share

(0.02)

0.18

(0.17)

(0.03)

(0.04)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

0.48

$

0.73

$

0.74

$

0.53

$

2.48










Effective tax rate

25.8

%

7.6

%

25.8

%

23.2

%

19.4

%

Impact on effective tax rate

0.1

%

17.9

%

(0.9)

%

(0.1)

%

5.5

%

Adjusted effective tax rate

25.9

%

25.5

%

24.9

%

23.1

%

24.9

%

Carrier Global Corporation

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation by Quarter


(Unaudited)

For the Quarters Ended

For the Year
Ended

(dollars in millions)

March 31, 
2019

June 30, 
2019

September 30,
2019

December 31, 
2019

December 31, 
2019

Net income attributable to
common shareowners

$

400


$

784


$

492


$

440


$

2,116

Net cash flows (used in)
provided by operating activities

$

(183)


$

546


$

614


$

1,071


$

2,048

Less: Capital expenditures

41


48


50


104


243

Free cash flow

$

(224)


$

498


$

564


$

967


$

1,805

Free cash flow as a
percentage of net income
attributable to common
shareowners

(56)

%

64

%

115

%

220

%

85

%

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation

Related Links

http://www.corporate.carrier.com

Also from this source

Carrier First Quarter Earnings Advisory...

New Carrier OptiClean™ Negative Air Machine to Help Hospitals...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Carrier Reports First Quarter 2020 Earnings

News provided by

Carrier Global Corporation

May 08, 2020, 06:30 ET