Carrier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020. Carrier is a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

"Carrier delivered solid third quarter results driven by very strong North American residential HVAC performance and continued traction on our growth and cost initiatives," said Carrier President & CEO Dave Gitlin. "Carrier is well-positioned across key trends in healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, and we continue to lean into the opportunity to be the leading one-stop shop."

Carrier's third quarter sales of $5 billion were up 4% compared to the prior year, including 3% organic sales growth. The growth was largely driven by record demand in North America residential HVAC, which was up 46% compared to the prior year, and an improved economic climate. Most businesses saw sequential improvement from the second to the third quarter. GAAP operating profit in the quarter of $1.08 billion was up 72% and adjusted operating profit of $867 million was up 6%.

These results benefited from volume growth in the HVAC business, aggressive cost containment, including accelerated savings under Carrier's three-year run-rate savings target, which has increased from $600 million to $700 million under the renamed Carrier 700 program.

GAAP EPS of $0.84 was helped by the gain on the sale of shares held as an investment. Adjusted EPS was $0.67 excluding net nonrecurring and restructuring charges. Net income in the quarter was $741 million, and adjusted net income was $590 million. Net cash flows provided by operating activities were $937 million and capital expenditures were $57 million, resulting in free cash flow of $880 million, representing 119% of net income.

Updated Full-Year 2020 Outlook*

Carrier is raising its full-year 2020 outlook and now anticipates:

Sales of approximately $17.3 billion , up from a range of $15.5 to $17.0 billion ;

, up from a range of to ; Adjusted operating profit of approximately $2.2 billion , up from a range of $1.8 to $2.0 billion ; and

, up from a range of to ; and Free cash flow of approximately $1.5 billion , up from at least $1.1 billion . Carrier's stronger than expected free cash flow will support plans to reduce the Company's debt by $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter 2020.

*Note: When we provide expectations for adjusted operating profit and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort. See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Conference Call

Carrier will host a webcast of its earnings conference call today, Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit the Events & Presentations section of the Carrier Investor Relations site at ir.carrier.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations or to listen to the earnings call by phone, dial (877) 742-9091.

About Carrier

As the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, more sustainable and comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Carrier Global Corporation ("Carrier") reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP").

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), and the adjusted effective tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. Organic sales represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months and other significant items of a non-recurring and/or nonoperational nature (hereinafter referred to as "other significant items"). Adjusted operating profit represents operating profit (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items. Adjusted net income represents net income attributable to common shareowners (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items. Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items. The adjusted effective tax rate represents the effective tax rate (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items. For the business segments, when applicable, adjustments of operating profit and margins represent operating profit, excluding restructuring and other significant items.

GAAP financial results include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates (AFX). We use the non-GAAP measure "at constant currency" or "CFX" to show changes in our financial results without giving effect to period-to-period currency fluctuations. Under GAAP, income statement results are translated in U.S. dollars at the average exchange rate for the period presented. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures just mentioned are useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net cash flows provided by operating activities (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing Carrier's ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of Carrier's common stock and distribution of earnings to shareowners.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this Appendix. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

When we provide our expectations for adjusted EPS, adjusted operating profit, adjusted effective tax rate, organic sales and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures (expected diluted EPS, operating profit, the effective tax rate, sales and expected net cash flows provided by operating activities) generally is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Cautionary Statement

This communication contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "confident," "scenario" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance or the separation from United Technologies (the "Separation"). Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, share repurchases, tax rates and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans, strategies or transactions of Carrier, the estimated costs associated with the Separation, Carrier's plans with respect to our indebtedness and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: (1) the effect of economic conditions in the industries and markets in which Carrier and its businesses operate in the U.S. and globally and any changes therein, including financial market conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, levels of end market demand in construction, the impact of weather conditions, pandemic health issues (including COVID-19 and its effects, among other things, on production and on global supply, demand, and distribution disruptions as the outbreak continues and results in an increasingly prolonged period of travel, commercial and/or other similar restrictions and limitations), natural disasters and the financial condition of our customers and suppliers; (2) challenges in the development, production, delivery, support, performance and realization of the anticipated benefits of advanced technologies and new products and services; (3) future levels of indebtedness, capital spending and research and development spending; (4) future availability of credit and factors that may affect such availability, including credit market conditions and Carrier's capital structure and credit ratings; (5) the timing and scope of future repurchases of Carrier's common stock, including market conditions and the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; (6) delays and disruption in the delivery of materials and services from suppliers; (7) cost reduction efforts and restructuring costs and savings and other consequences thereof; (8) new business and investment opportunities; (9) risks resulting from a less diversified business model and balance of operations across product lines, regions and industries due to the Separation; (10) the outcome of legal proceedings, investigations and other contingencies; (11) the impact of pension plan assumptions on future cash contributions and earnings; (12) the impact of the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements and labor disputes; (13) the effect of changes in political conditions in the U.S. and other countries in which Carrier and its businesses operate, including the effect of changes in U.S. trade policies or the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union, on general market conditions, global trade policies and currency exchange rates in the near term and beyond; (14) the effect of changes in tax, environmental, regulatory (including among other things import/export) and other laws and regulations in the U.S. and other countries in which we and our businesses operate; (15) the ability of Carrier to retain and hire key personnel; (16) the scope, nature, impact or timing of acquisition and divestiture activity, including among other things integration of acquired businesses into existing businesses and realization of synergies and opportunities for growth and innovation and incurrence of related costs; (17) the expected benefits of the Separation; (18) a determination by the IRS and other tax authorities that the Distribution or certain related transactions should be treated as taxable transactions; (19) risks associated with indebtedness, including that incurred as a result of financing transactions undertaken in connection with the Separation, as well as our ability to reduce indebtedness and the timing thereof; (20) the risk that dis-synergy costs, costs of restructuring transactions and other costs incurred in connection with the Separation will exceed Carrier's estimates; and (21) the impact of the Separation on Carrier's business and Carrier's resources, systems, procedures and controls, diversion of management's attention and the impact on relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties.

The above list of factors is not exhaustive or necessarily in order of importance. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see Carrier's registration statement on Form 10 and the reports of Carrier on Forms, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Carrier assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Carrier Global Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations



(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in millions) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Net sales:













Product sales $ 4,193



$ 3,998



$ 10,615



$ 11,703

Service sales 809



824



2,247



2,404



5,002



4,822



12,862



14,107

Costs and expenses













Cost of products sold 2,884



2,784



7,464



8,255

Cost of services sold 557



592



1,574



1,706

Research and development 100



102



292



302

Selling, general and administrative 681



702



2,010



2,066



4,222



4,180



11,340



12,329

Equity method investment net earnings 62



78



148



198

Other income (expense), net 239



(91)



168



(42)

Operating profit 1,081



629



1,838



1,934

Non-service pension benefit 16



47



47



124

Interest (expense) income, net (88)



3



(206)



23

Income from operations before income taxes 1,009



679



1,679



2,081

Income tax expense 261



175



560



380

Net income from operations 748



504



1,119



1,701

Less: Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from

operations 7



12



21



25

Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 741



$ 492



$ 1,098



$ 1,676

















Earnings per share 1, 2













Basic $ 0.86



$ 0.57



$ 1.27



$ 1.94

Diluted $ 0.84



$ 0.57



$ 1.25



$ 1.94

Weighted average number of shares outstanding 2













Basic 866.4



866.2



866.3



866.2

Diluted 881.5



866.2



876.2



866.2





































1 On April 3, 2020, United Technologies Corporation, since renamed Raytheon Technologies Corporation ("UTC"), completed the spin-off of Carrier, one of UTC's reportable segments, into a separate publicly traded company (the "Separation"). The Separation was completed through a pro-rata distribution (the "Distribution") of all of the outstanding common stock of the Company to UTC shareowners who held shares of UTC common stock as of the close of business on March 19, 2020, the record date for the Distribution. Earnings per share for periods presented prior to the Separation were calculated using the number of shares that were distributed to UTC shareowners immediately following the Separation. For periods prior to the Separation it was assumed that there were no dilutive equity instruments as there were no equity awards in Carrier common stock outstanding prior to the Separation.

2 Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 are calculated using the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the period beginning after April 3, 2020. Diluted earnings per share is computed by giving effect to all potentially dilutive stock awards that are outstanding.

Carrier Global Corporation Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit



(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 (dollars in millions) Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted Net sales





























HVAC $ 2,892



$ 2,892



$ 2,602



$ 2,602



$ 7,142



$ 7,142



$ 7,505



$ 7,505

Refrigeration 876



876



922



922



2,384



2,384



2,839



2,839

Fire & Security 1,324



1,324



1,402



1,402



3,587



3,587



4,078



4,078

Segment sales 5,092



5,092



4,926



4,926



13,113



13,113



14,422



14,422

Eliminations and other (90)



(90)



(104)



(104)



(251)



(251)



(315)



(315)

Net sales $ 5,002



$ 5,002



$ 4,822



$ 4,822



$ 12,862



$ 12,862



$ 14,107



$ 14,107

































Operating profit





























HVAC $ 839



$ 598

$ 404



$ 524



$ 1,364



$ 1,199



$ 1,242



1,363

Refrigeration 103



102

125



132



263



265



373



387

Fire & Security 200



204

205



219



426



442



521



556

Segment operating profit 1,142



904

734



875



2,053



1,906



2,136



2,306

Eliminations and other (31)



(9)

(63)



(15)



(122)



(40)



(95)



(47)

General corporate expenses (30)



(28)

(42)



(42)



(93)



(87)



(107)



(107)

Operating profit $ 1,081



$ 867

$ 629



$ 818



$ 1,838



$ 1,779



$ 1,934



$ 2,152

































Segment operating profit margin



























HVAC 29.0 %

20.7 %

15.5 %

20.1 %

19.1 %

16.8 %

16.5 %

18.2 % Refrigeration 11.8 %

11.6 %

13.6 %

14.3 %

11.0 %

11.1 %

13.1 %

13.6 % Fire & Security 15.1 %

15.4 %

14.6 %

15.6 %

11.9 %

12.3 %

12.8 %

13.6 %































Total segment operating profit

margin 22.4 %

17.8 %

14.9 %

17.8 %

15.7 %

14.5 %

14.8 %

16.0 %

Carrier Global Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit & Operating Profit Margin





(Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,

(dollars in millions - Income (Expense)) 2020

2019

2020

2019

HVAC











Net sales $ 2,892



$ 2,602



$ 7,142



$ 7,505

























Operating profit $ 839



$ 404



$ 1,364



$ 1,242





Restructuring —



(12)



(3)



(47)





Impairment charge on minority owned joint venture

investment —



(108)



(71)



(108)





Gain on sale of investment 252



—



252



34





Separation costs —



—



(2)



—





Charge resulting from a litigation matter (11)



—



(11)



—





Adjusted operating profit $ 598



$ 524



$ 1,199



$ 1,363





Adjusted operating profit margin 20.7 %

20.1 %

16.8 %

18.2 %





















Refrigeration

















Net sales $ 876



$ 922



$ 2,384



$ 2,839

























Operating profit $ 103



$ 125



$ 263



$ 373





Restructuring 1



(7)



(2)



(14)





Adjusted operating profit $ 102



$ 132



$ 265



$ 387





Adjusted operating profit margin 11.6 %

14.3 %

11.1 %

13.6 %





















Fire & Security

















Net sales $ 1,324



$ 1,402



$ 3,587



$ 4,078

























Operating profit $ 200



$ 205



$ 426



$ 521





Restructuring (4)



(14)



(13)



(35)





Separation costs —



—



(3)



—





Adjusted operating profit $ 204



$ 219



$ 442



$ 556





Adjusted operating profit margin 15.4 %

15.6 %

12.3 %

13.6 %





















General Corporate Expenses and Eliminations and Other

















Net sales $ (90)



$ (104)



$ (251)



$ (315)

























Operating profit $ (61)



$ (105)



$ (215)



$ (202)





Restructuring —



(1)



(1)



(1)





Consultant contract termination —



(34)



—



(34)





Separation costs (24)



(13)



(87)



(13)





Adjusted operating profit $ (37)



$ (57)



$ (127)



$ (154)























Carrier

















Net sales $ 5,002



$ 4,822



$ 12,862



$ 14,107

























Operating profit $ 1,081



$ 629



$ 1,838



$ 1,934





Total restructuring costs (3)



(34)



(19)



(97)





Total non-recurring and non-operational items 217



(155)



78



(121)





Adjusted operating profit $ 867



$ 818



$ 1,779



$ 2,152





Carrier Global Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Net Income, Earnings Per Share, and Effective Tax Rate



(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, (dollars in millions - Income (Expense)) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 741



$ 492



$ 1,098



$ 1,676

















Total restructuring costs (3)



(34)



(19)



(97)

















Total non-recurring and non-operational items included in

operating profit 217



(155)



78



(121)

















Non-recurring and non-operational items included in Interest expense, net:













Interest income associated with participation in amnesty settlement —



—



—



8

Interest income associated with IRS settlement —



—



—



8

Debt issuance costs relating to Carrier's separation from UTC —



—



(5)



—

Non-recurring and non-operational items included in Interest expense, net —



—



(5)



16

















Tax effect of restructuring and non-recurring and non-operational items (51)



22



(29)



31

















Significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in Income tax expense:













Favorable income tax adjustments related to tax amnesty —



—



—



95

Adjustments related to tax settlements —



—



—



54

Deferred tax adjustment resulting from the UTC separation —



19



—



19

Adjustment related to a valuation allowance recorded against a United Kingdom tax loss and credit carryforward as a result of separation related activities —



—



(51)



—

Adjustment resulting from Carrier's decision to no longer permanently reinvest certain pre-2018 unremitted non-U.S. earnings —



—



(46)



—

Deferred tax adjustment resulting from United Kingdom legislative change (12)



—



(12)



—

Significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in Income tax expense (12)



19



(109)



168

















Total Non-recurring and non-operational items - Non-controlling interest —



—



—



—

















Total significant non-recurring and non-operational items 151



(148)



(84)



(3)

















Adjusted net income attributable to common shareowners $ 590



$ 640



$ 1,182



$ 1,679

















Diluted earnings per share $ 0.84



$ 0.57



$ 1.25



$ 1.94

Impact on diluted earnings per share 0.17



(0.17)



(0.10)



(0.01)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.67



$ 0.74



$ 1.35



$ 1.95

















Effective tax rate 25.9 %

25.8 %

33.4 %

18.3 % Impact on effective tax rate (1.0) %

(0.9) %

(7.4) %

7.1 % Adjusted effective tax rate 24.9 %

24.9 %

26.0 %

25.4 %

Carrier Global Corporation Components of Changes in Net Sales

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Compared with Three Months Ended September 30, 2019



(Unaudited)

Factors Contributing to Total % change in Net Sales

Organic

FX Translation

Acquisitions / Divestitures, net

Other

Total HVAC 11 %

— %

— %

— %

11 % Refrigeration (6) %

2 %

(1) %

— %

(5) % Fire & Security (7) %

1 %

— %

— %

(6) % Consolidated 3 %

1 %

— %

— %

4 %



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Compared with Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019



(Unaudited)

Factors Contributing to Total % change in Net Sales

Organic

FX Translation

Acquisitions / Divestitures, net

Other

Total HVAC (4) %

(1) %

— %

— %

(5) % Refrigeration (15) %

(1) %

— %

— %

(16) % Fire & Security (11) %

(1) %

— %

— %

(12) % Consolidated (8) %

(1) %

— %

— %

(9) %

Carrier Global Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,848



$ 952

Accounts receivable, net 2,872



2,726

Contract assets, current 753



622

Inventories, net 1,581



1,332

Other assets, current 280



327

Total current assets 9,334



5,959









Future income tax benefits 439



500

Fixed assets, net 1,676



1,663

Operating lease right-of-use assets 823



832

Intangible assets, net 1,024



1,083

Goodwill 9,906



9,884

Pension and post-retirement assets 574



490

Equity method investments 1,696



1,739

Other assets 256



256

Total Assets $ 25,728



$ 22,406









Liabilities and Equity





Accounts payable $ 2,019



$ 1,701

Accrued liabilities 2,445



2,088

Contract liabilities, current 495



443

Current portion of long-term debt 223



237

Total current liabilities 5,182



4,469

Long-term debt 11,751



82

Future pension and post-retirement obligations 473



456

Future income tax obligations 471



1,099

Operating lease liabilities 676



682

Other long-term liabilities 1,738



1,183

Total Liabilities 20,291



7,971









Equity





UTC Net investment —



15,355

Common stock, par value $0.01; 4,000,000,000 shares authorized; 866,687,269 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 9



—

Additional paid-in capital 5,327



—

Retained earnings 932



—

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,172)



(1,253)

Non-controlling interest 341



333

Total Equity 5,437



14,435

Total Liabilities and Equity $ 25,728



$ 22,406









Debt Ratios: 1





Total debt to total capitalization 69 %



Net debt to net capitalization 60 %





1 Debt to total capitalization equals total debt divided by total debt plus equity. Net debt to net capitalization equals total debt less cash and cash equivalents divided by total debt plus equity less cash and cash equivalents.

Carrier Global Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows





(Unaudited)



For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in millions)

2020

2019 Operating Activities







Net income from operations

$ 1,119



$ 1,701

Adjustments to reconcile net income from operations to net cash flows provided by operating activities, net of acquisitions and dispositions







Depreciation and amortization

241



251

Deferred income tax provision

121



(109)

Stock compensation costs

56



40

Equity method investment net earnings

(148)



(198)

Distributions from equity method investments

88



80

Impairment charge on minority-owned joint venture investments

72



108

Gain on sale of investment

(252)



—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities







Accounts receivable, net

(117)



(205)

Contract assets, current

(120)



(50)

Inventories, net

(237)



(269)

Other assets, current

52



50

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

529



(198)

Contract liabilities, current

44



(10)

Defined benefit plan contributions

(29)



(29)

Other operating activities, net

74



(173)

Net cash flows provided by operating activities

1,493



989

Investing Activities







Capital expenditures

(151)



(139)

Proceeds on sale of investment

300



—

Receipt from settlement of derivative contracts

67



—

Other investing activities, net

14



(11)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities

230



(150)

Financing Activities







(Decrease) increase in short-term borrowings, net

(22)



43

Issuance of long-term debt

11,762



106

Repayment of long-term debt

(124)



(98)

Dividends paid on common stock

(70)



—

Dividends paid to non-controlling interest

(17)



(4)

Net transfers to UTC

(10,359)



(1,111)

Other financing activities, net

3



(31)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities

1,173



(1,095)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

—



(12)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

2,896



(268)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

957



1,134

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

3,853



866

Less: restricted cash

5



4

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 3,848



$ 862



Carrier Global Corporation Free Cash Flow Reconciliation



(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, (dollars in millions) 2020

2019 Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 96







$ 400





Net cash flows provided by operating activities $ 47







$ (183)





Less: Capital expenditures 48







41





Free cash flow $ (1)







$ (224)





Free cash flow as a percentage of net income attributable to common shareowners



(1)%





(56)%

















(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, (dollars in millions) 2020

2019 Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 261







$ 784





Net cash flows provided by operating activities $ 509







$ 554





Less: Capital expenditures 46







48





Free cash flow $ 463







$ 506





Free cash flow as a percentage of net income attributable to common shareowners



177%





65%

















(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, (dollars in millions) 2020

2019 Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 741







$ 492





Net cash flows provided by operating activities $ 937







$ 618





Less: Capital expenditures 57







50





Free cash flow $ 880







$ 568





Free cash flow as a percentage of net income attributable to common shareowners



119%





115%

































(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in millions) 2020

2019 Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 1,098







$ 1,676





Net cash flows provided by operating activities $ 1,493







$ 989





Less: Capital expenditures 151







139





Free cash flow $ 1,342







$ 850





Free cash flow as a percentage of net income attributable to common shareowners



122%





51%

