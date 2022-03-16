Carrier Screening Market - 2022-2026 | Rising Prevalence of Genetic Diseases and Disorders to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

The increased frequency of genetic illnesses and disorders such as cystic fibrosis, Tay-Sachs disease, and sickle cell anemia is one of the important reasons driving the worldwide carrier screening market growth. Prenatal testing has become more popular as the frequency of impairments in infants has increased, allowing doctors to swiftly treat treatable genetic abnormalities and diseases.

According to the CDC, every year in the United States, one out of every 33 newborns (about 3%) is born with birth defects. Around the world, between 7 million and 9 million kids are born with birth disorders. Furthermore, parents with inheritable genetic illnesses such as autosomal dominant and recessive disorders prefer prenatal testing protocols for early disease detection.

One of the significant carrier screening market trends that are projected to drive market expansion in the forecast period is the rising tendencies of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology in carrier screening. NGS has advanced genetic research by allowing wide-scale sequencing of the human genome to find disease-causing mutations and gene variations of intermediate to large size.

The carrier screening market report is segmented by Type (Expanded carrier screening and Targeted disease carrier screening) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China are the key market for carrier screening in North America. Growing concerns on early disease diagnosis, a significant rise in commercial approvals for advanced carrier screening, and the increasing use of pharmacogenomic testing will facilitate the carrier screening market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The expanded carrier screening sector will gain a substantial amount of market share. Advancements in the extended carrier screening market, such as Sema4 Elements Expanded Carrier Screen (ECS) with Personalized Residual Risk solution from Sema4 OpCo, Inc, are likely to boost demand, resulting in segment growth throughout the projection period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Abbott Laboratories



Agilent Technologies Inc.



CENTOGENE NV



Danaher Corp.



Eurofins Scientific SE



DiaSorin SpA



F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.



Fulgent Genetics



Gene By Gene Ltd



Illumina Inc.



Invitae Corp.



Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings



MedGenome Labs Ltd.



Myriad Genetics Inc.



Natera Inc.



OPKO Health Inc.

Carrier Screening Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.66% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.91 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., CENTOGENE NV, Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fulgent Genetics, Gene By Gene Ltd, Illumina Inc., Invitae Corp., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, MedGenome Labs Ltd., Myriad Genetics Inc., Natera Inc., OPKO Health Inc., Otogenetics Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Sema4 OpCo Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Expanded carrier screening - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Targeted disease carrier screening - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

10.4 Danaher Corp.

10.5 Eurofins Scientific SE

10.6 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

10.7 Fulgent Genetics

10.8 Illumina Inc.

10.9 Invitae Corp.

10.10 OPKO Health Inc.

10.11 Quest Diagnostics Inc.

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

