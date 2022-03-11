Carrier Screening Markets, 2031 - Rising Emphasis on Early Detection and Prevention of Complex Genetic Disorders

DUBLIN, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carrier Screening Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Type, Product, Carrier Screening Type, Technology, Indication, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carrier screening market is projected to reach $4,479.0 million by 2031, growing from $1,187.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.67% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The growth of the carrier screening market is expected to be driven by the decrease in the cost of sequencing, rising emphasis on early detection and prevention of complex genetic disorders, and increasing maternal age leading to pregnancy complications.

However, there are significant challenges restraining the market growth, such as the regulatory challenges in the field of carrier screening, and the lack of high complexity testing centers. Carrier screening is a hereditary test that gives information about whether a person carries a gene for certain genetic disorders. It is performed before or during pregnancy times.

Carrier screening allows a person to find out the chances of having a child with a genetic disorder. Carrier screening involves testing blood, saliva, or tissue extracted from inside the cheeks. In cases of genetic disorders, a person should have two affected genes to have the disorder. A person who is a carrier has only one gene for a disorder and usually does not have symptoms or have only mild symptoms.

The carrier screening market is an emerging market with huge growth potential. Recent technological advancements are facilitating the adoption of the technology at a rapid pace. Carrier screening are genetic tests that are used for determining if a person is a potential carrier of genetic disorders such as cystic fibrosis (CF), Down's syndrome, Fragile X syndrome, sickle cell anemia, and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Carrier screening tests are extensively used by couples considering becoming pregnant to determine the risks of passing genetic anomalies to the child. This study aims at deciphering the potential of carrier screening and its larger role in bolstering the current era of precision medicine in the field of reproductive health.

Competitive Landscape

The growth of this market can be majorly attributed to the presence of well-established guidelines regarding carrier screening, presence of established companies undertaking key business strategies, decrease in the cost of sequencing, rising emphasis on early detection and prevention of complex genetic disorders, and increasing maternal age leading to pregnancy complications, among others.

Further, increasing focus on research pertaining to carrier screening such as targeted carrier screening in spinal muscle atrophy and emerging application of preconcecption carrier screening is also expected to support the growth of the carrier screening market during the forecast period, 2021-2031.

The growth of other technologies, such as next-generation sequencing and PCR can be attributed to the increased clinical research to understand the involvement of molecular pathology in the diagnosis and prognosis of genetic disorders.

Based on region, North America holds the largest share in the market, owing to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and improvised reimbursement policies in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market

1.1 Product Definition

1.2 Market Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Global Carrier Screening Market: Research Methodology

1.3.2 Data Sources

1.3.3 Market Estimation Model

1.3.4 Criteria for Company Profiling

1.4 Market Overview

1.4.1 Emerging Applications of Carrier Screening

1.4.2 Appropriate Use Criteria

1.4.2.1 Carrier Screening for Familial Disease

1.4.2.1.1 Fragile X Syndrome (FXS)

1.4.2.2 Carrier Screening for Common and Ethnic Genetic Diseases

1.4.2.2.1 Cystic Fibrosis

1.4.2.2.2 Spinal Muscular Atrophy

1.4.2.2.3 Hemoglobinopathy

1.4.2.2.4 Ashkenazi Jewish Carrier Screening

1.4.2.3 Other Ethnicities

1.4.3 Market Footprint and Growth Potential

1.4.4 Disruption in Global Carrier Screening Market Due to COVID-19

1.4.5 Navigating Crisis Recovery and Looking to the Future

2 Industry Analysis

2.1 Overview

2.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.

2.2.1 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

2.2.2 American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG)

2.2.3 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists

2.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe

2.4 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific

2.4.1 China

2.4.2 Japan

2.5 Reimbursement Analysis

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Overview

3.2 Impact Analysis

3.3 Market Drivers

3.3.1 Decreasing Cost of Sequencing

3.3.2 Rising Emphasis on Early Detection and Prevention of Complex Genetic Disorders

3.3.3 Increasing Maternal Age Leading to Pregnancy Complications

3.3.4 Rising Funding and Innovation in the Carrier Screening Ecosystem

3.4 Market Restraints

3.4.1 Regulatory Challenges in the Field of Carrier Screening

3.4.2 Lack of High Complexity Testing Centers

3.4.3 Existing Diagnostic Confidence on Conventional Screening Methods

3.5 Market Opportunities

3.5.1 Massive Scope for Adoption of Carrier Screening in Developing Nations

4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Product Launches

4.3 Synergistic Activities

4.4 Acquisitions

4.5 Product Approvals and Fundings

4.6 Market Share Analysis, 2019-2020

4.7 Growth Share Analysis

5 Type, $Million, 2020 - 2031

5.1 Overview

5.2 Expanded Carrier Screening

5.2.1 Customized Panel Testing

5.2.2 Predesigned Panel Testing

5.3 Targeted Carrier Screening

6 Product, $Million, 2020 - 2031

6.1 Overview

6.2 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD)

6.3 Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT)

7 Carrier Screening Type, $Million, 2020-2031

7.1 Overview

7.2 Prenatal Carrier Screening

7.2.1 IVDs

7.2.2 LDTs

7.3 Preconception Carrier Screening

7.3.1 IVDs

7.3.2 LDTs

8 Technology, $Million, 2020 - 2031

8.1 Overview

8.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

8.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

8.3.1 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR)

8.3.2 Digital PCR (dPCR)

8.4 Microarray

8.5 Other Technologies

9 Indication, $Million, 2020 - 2031

9.1 Overview

9.2 Fragile X syndrome

9.3 Cystic Fibrosis

9.4 Spinal Muscular Atrophy

9.5 Down's Syndrome

9.6 Thalassemia

9.7 Tay-Sachs Disease

9.8 Huntington's Disease

9.9 Sickle Cell Anemia

9.10 Hemophilia

9.11 Other Indication

10 Region, $Million, 2020-2031

10.1 Overview

11 Company Profiles

BGI Group

CENTOGENE N.V.

Eurofins Scientific

Fulgent Genetics, Inc.

Gene by Gene, Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

Invitae Corporation

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

OPKO Health

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Sema4

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Yourgene Health Plc

