Carrier Selects R-454B--Sold by Chemours as Opteon™ XL41--to Replace R-410A in North America

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts and chemical solutions, announced today that R-454B, its next generation refrigerant sold as Opteon™ XL41, has been selected by Carrier, after extensive testing and evaluation, as the primary lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerant to replace R-410A in ducted residential and light commercial packaged products sold by Carrier in North America beginning in 2023.

The selection of R-454B enables Carrier to achieve their exacting performance standards, while exceeding the anticipated requirements of future regulations. With a GWP of 466, Opteon™ XL41 (R-454B) reduces CO 2 emissions by 78% and improves energy efficiency when compared to R-410A, and it provides over 30% reduction in GWP when compared to R-32, another industry candidate to replace R-410A. Opteon™ XL41 was specifically developed to achieve the maximum possible reduction in GWP to satisfy long-term regulatory requirements.

"As the world moves toward more environmentally sustainable solutions, equipment manufacturers are searching for lower GWP options that will meet future regulations and can deliver on performance. Opteon™ XL41 achieves just that," says Diego Boeri, vice president of Chemours Fluorochemicals. "We are thrilled to work in collaboration with Carrier to bring about transformative change for the air-conditioning industry. Chemours is committed to delivering world-class technology through responsible chemistry that reduces impact on global climate change."

Opteon™ XL41 (R-454B) is an ASHRAE Class A2L (lower flammability), hydrofluoro-olefin based refrigerant and was chosen by Carrier for its balance of performance, energy use and safety, combined with the longevity and peace of mind it offers customers as a low GWP replacement for R-410A. Carrier will market R-454B as Puron Advance™ across North America.

"Carrier is committed to the environment by providing efficient, responsible solutions to its customers. The move to Puron Advance™ refrigerant is the next logical step in the evolution of our industry," said Matthew Pine, president, Residential HVAC, Carrier. "We carefully studied the alternatives and chose the most viable refrigerant with the lowest environmental impact for our product application. Innovation and technological advancement are in our DNA and we will continue to lead the way with the evolution of refrigerants of the future."

Chemours offers a full portfolio of low GWP solutions under the Opteon™ brand, that deliver the optimal balance of performance, safety, and environmental sustainability for chillers, commercial refrigeration, air conditioning and heat pumps.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) helps create a colorful, capable and cleaner world through the power of chemistry. Chemours is a global leader in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts and chemical solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining and general industrial manufacturing. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. Chemours has approximately 7,000 employees and 26 manufacturing sites serving approximately 4,000 customers in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC. For more information please visit chemours.com, or follow us on Twitter @Chemours, or LinkedIn.

