Carrington Coleman Adds to Family Law, Health Care Practices

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family law attorney Whitney Keltch Green and health care attorney Wade Emmert have joined Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal, LLP as partners in the firm's Dallas office.

"Whitney and Wade possess innovative approaches to their practices of law. Working in tandem with clients, they are solution-finders in and out of a courtroom," said Carrington Coleman Managing Partner Monica Latin. "We are pleased to welcome them to our firm."

A passionate advocate for clients facing personal turmoil, Ms. Green has developed a practice based on creative solutions in matters involving divorce, child custody/support disputes, adoptions, premarital agreements, modifications, enforcements, and complex property disputes. Her work also focuses on unique legal questions involving children, including parental alienation, grandparents' rights, special needs, and addiction and mental health concerns.

Her work has earned recognition from the Best Lawyers in America in Family Law for 2020 and 2021, D Magazine's Best Lawyers Under 40, and Thomson Reuters' Texas Rising Stars. She holds a 10.0 "superb" rating from AVVO.com. Ms. Green is also the President of the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers.

Mr. Emmert is a board-certified Health Law attorney with more than 25 years of experience representing Texas practitioners and hospitals, including complex health care transactions and regulatory compliance matters.

Mr. Emmert also serves as an adjunct professor at the Texas A&M University School of Law where he teaches courses on Health Care Transactions and Antitrust, and Health Care Fraud and Abuse. He has been recognized on Thomson Reuters' Texas Super Lawyers listing and among the top 1 percent of America's Most Honored Professionals.

Also joining the firm are associates Dorlin Armijo, Stephanie Assi and Abbye West. Ms. Armijo and Ms. Assi join the firm's Litigation practice group. Ms. West's practice focuses on Family Law.

About Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal, LLP

Carrington Coleman is a 51-year-old Dallas-based law firm focused on litigation and transactional services in the real estate, oil and gas, securities, construction, professional services, technology, and health care industries, among others. The firm provides counsel in corporate transactions, corporate governance, banking, bankruptcy/restructuring, intellectual property, litigation and appeals, employment, and family wealth/estate planning. Learn more about the firm at www.carringtoncoleman.com.

