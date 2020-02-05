Carrington Coleman Kicks Off 50th Anniversary Celebration

DALLAS, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era of consolidation and commoditization in the legal industry, Dallas law firm Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal, LLP, marks five decades of delivering personalized service for business organizations and individuals around the country.

Since opening in 1970, Carrington Coleman attorneys have earned the respect of clients, judges, and other lawyers for both excellence and integrity. That reputation has enabled the firm to thrive in a highly competitive legal marketplace while maintaining its independence and local leadership, says Managing Partner Bruce Collins.

"Carrington Coleman has deep roots in North Texas and has stood the test of time," Mr. Collins said. "I attribute our strength to the opportunities our clients have given us to represent them in some of the most challenging legal issues over the last half century."

"We are so proud of our past and the exceptional lawyers who built this firm," said Partner Monica Latin, who will become Carrington Coleman's Managing Partner on May 1. "We are equally proud of the next generation of lawyers who are continuing to build on these traditions with new and innovative approaches to creating value for our clients."

Carrington Coleman led the way in hiring women attorneys, electing the Honorable Barbara M.G. Lynn, Chief Judge for the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, as one of the first women partners in a major Dallas law firm.

Over the next several months, Carrington Coleman will celebrate its past, present, and future with a series of events and initiatives that highlight the firm's history, diversity, and innovative approach to the practice of law. They will be featured on the firm's News page, its LinkedIn page, and its Twitter feed with the hashtag #CCSBturns50.

"We look forward to 50 more years of making a difference for our clients and in our profession," Ms. Latin said.

Carrington Coleman is a 50-year-old Dallas-based law firm focused on litigation and transactional services in areas including real estate, corporate transactions, corporate governance, securities, intellectual property, employment, banking, finance, oil and gas, construction, professional services, bankruptcy/restructuring, health care, and family law and estate planning. Learn more about the firm at www.ccsb.com.

