CARROLL Founder and CEO, Patrick Carroll, is Betting Big That COVID-19 Will Fundamentally Change Consumer Behavior

NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Carroll, CEO and Founder of CARROLL with over $6 billion under management, is aggressively investing during this time of economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. But you might be surprised where he is investing.

American Entrepreneur and Philanthropist

Having made his fortune in real estate at a young age, the 40-year-old serial entrepreneur is looking for his next booming success outside of real estate. He is investing in startups that have the potential to be the next unicorn in the health and wellness sector because he believes that COVID-19 will fundamentally change consumer behavior.

"3 years ago I would have laughed at someone investing in personal wellness. Then I turned 40 and realized that my health was an integral part of my success. And then recently, I contracted and recovered from COVID-19. Going through that experience will change you, and we are watching the number of affected Americans surpass the one million mark. Everyone knows someone who battled this disease, so it's a wake-up call for everyone." - Patrick Carroll

While CARROLL has managed to stay net positive during the economic downturn, it has afforded Patrick Carroll the ability to invest aggressively while others are distracted. That has always been the key to CARROLL's success. It has thrived when others contracted because it has always had the ability to pro-actively assess market conditions, pinpoint opportunity, and execute on a thoughtful strategy to realize results, while other investors continued to target the same traditional investments and strategies.

Now, CARROLL's founder and CEO is setting the stage to do it again, betting big that Americans will begin taking their personal health more seriously and that companies will find ways to intersect that trend.

