CARROLL is Looking to Acquire in an Economic Downturn

ATLANTA, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CARROLL, one of multifamily's top owners and operators, has experienced impressive growth over the last three years, and is still well-poised to invest heavily in the space. While other investment and property management companies are spending time in fear and on their company balance sheet, CARROLL is in a great position to continue acquiring other operating companies and real estate assets.

To illustrate this position of strength, consider that:

CARROLL has very little debt at the corporate level, zero exposure to construction or development loans, and has zero need to refinance or restructure anything. CARROLL (all divisions) has been profitable for over 17 years. Including 2020. CARROLL has been extremely disciplined. Instead of "Empire Building", it has profitably exited over 27,750 units that it renovated and sold (round-tripped). CARROLL is primarily owned, and is 100% controlled by Patrick Carroll who plans to do this for another 30 or so years. CARROLL has the best employees and is backed by the largest institutions in the world. These institutions are partners of ours that we have co-invested with and have earned their confidence.

CARROLL continues to look for opportunities and asks for those willing to partner to get in touch.

"Please send us anything that we should look at acquiring. We are one of the only Multifamily Operators that have actually acquired other operating platforms, and CARROLL is as well suited to grow as we have ever been." – Patrick Carroll

Since its inception, CARROLL has acquired $7.6 billion in real estate and fully realized and exited $3.9 billion. The company's demonstrated track record of realizing 80 investments at a 26% IRR demonstrates our capabilities to invest in all phases of the market cycle, and its proactive and strategic approach to managing its portfolio has led to great success and future opportunity.

