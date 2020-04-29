CARROLL's CEO Announces COVID-19 Relief and Investment

NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO of CARROLL — a national real estate investment company that combines the infrastructure and abilities of an institutional investor with a best in class team of real estate operations professionals, with over $6 billion under management — is aggressively investing during this time of economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Patrick Carroll, CEO and Founder of the company, has announced investment in startups that have the potential to be the next unicorn in the sectors of health and wellness, lifestyle, beauty, and technology. The company has managed to stay net positive during this economic downturn and now Mr. Carroll is looking to help other businesses do the same.

Over the past two weeks, Patrick Carroll has donated to COVID-19 relief, impacting the relief efforts in 11 cities, donating to food banks across the United States, feeding front-line hospital workers, and residents who are part of his ARIUM Living communities.

Below are many of the Food Banks Patrick has donated to within the past week. Each city represents where Patrick has an ARIUM Living property.

Denver Food Bank of the Rockies

Dallas North Texas Food Bank

Houston Houston Food Bank

Atlanta Atlanta Community Food Bank

Charlotte Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

Raleigh Food Bank of Central & Eastern

Charleston Lowcountry Food Bank

Orlando Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida

Jacksonville Feeding Northeast FL

Tampa Feeding Tampa Bay

Broward City Feeding South Florida

Mr. Carroll and his teams have been able to mobilize his teams in order to help people and fast. What started as a $100,000 Instagram challenge calling upon national business leaders to donate to COVID-19 relief has turned into daily philanthropic contributions across the United States. Patrick has sent gift cards to 700 essential employees that work on-site at each of his properties, doing everything he can to help those who are putting others above themselves.

Each morning on Instagram he has been driving brand exposure by tagging early-stage, startup, businesses daily. As a recent COVID-19 survivor, Patrick knows firsthand the harmfulness of this virus, and now more than ever he believes that health and wellness products are the way of the future.

