Carrum Health Announces New Partnership with Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, Expanding Benefit Opportunities into the Tri-state Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrum Health , the first cloud-based platform connecting employers and employees with Centers of Excellence (COE) for surgical procedures, today announced a new partnership with Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, a world-leader in orthopaedic care, as its newest Center of Excellence. The partnership is the latest milestone in Carrum Health's aggressive nationwide expansion plan, making it easier for self-insured employers in the New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania areas to provide top-quality, affordable healthcare benefits to employees and their dependents.

"As a quality and value leader in orthopaedics, Rothman Orthopaedics meets the strict quality standards against which we measure all potential COE providers," said Christoph Dankert, vice president of Product at Carrum Health. "Current and prospective Fortune 500 employer customers in the region are excited about the addition of an internationally-recognized leader in orthopaedics, and we're looking forward to growing the market together with Rothman Orthopaedics. We are especially excited because this anticipates Carrum's entry into the Greater New York and Greater Philadelphia markets."

"The partnership with Carrum Health strengthens our direct-to-employer channel and will allow us to tap into the rapidly growing Center of Excellence market with Carrum Health as our trusted partner," said Mike West, CEO of Rothman Orthopaedic Institute. "We are excited about bringing Rothman Orthopaedics' unique model for orthopaedic excellence and value to Carrum Health's employer customers and every member on their plans."

The partnership gives as many as 100,000 members in the tri-state area access to one of the leading orthopaedic providers in the country within a drive of under two hours. The alliance also expands Carrum Health's footprint into the New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania areas and paves the way for the upcoming expansion of Carrum's sports medicine program.

According to data collected by one of New York City's largest unions which has over 200,000 members, is Local 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union, hip replacements could cost on average $82,843 at one hospital and $57,568 at others. Carrum Health can save employers anywhere from 25-45% on such procedures, steering patients to high-value COEs offering predictable costs, improved outcomes and more control over their healthcare.

Rothman Orthopaedic Institute orthopaedists treat patients in the tristate area at nearly 40 office locations and 58 surgical centers with high-quality, compassionate and affordable musculoskeletal care. For more information about Rothman Orthopaedics visit www.RothmanOrtho.com .

About Carrum Health

Carrum Health was founded in 2014 with a mission to "bring common sense to healthcare" through a model that benefits providers, employers, and their employees. Carrum's award-winning Centers of Excellence (COE) cloud platform connects self-insured employers with providers in regional COEs under payment arrangements to better manage healthcare costs. By aligning provider incentives with quality performance, Carrum drives improvements in patient experience and care outcomes. Headquartered in San Francisco, Carrum Health partners with leading healthcare providers across the nation. Customers include large Fortune 500 companies and public sector organizations. For more information, visit carrumhealth.com

About Rothman Orthopaedic Institute

Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is a world-leader in the field of orthopaedics providing communities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York with high-quality, compassionate and affordable musculoskeletal care that is grounded in evidence-based medicine—the results of which will exceed expectations.

Rothman Orthopaedic Institute orthopaedists treat patients at nearly 40 office locations, two of which include orthopaedic urgent care clinics. Rothman also has surgical privileges at 58 facilities across the tristate region. With experts in nine orthopaedic sub-specialties including spine, hip and knee, foot and ankle, shoulder and elbow, hand and wrist, sports medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, orthopaedic oncology and trauma, Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is recognized for excellence in clinical treatment methods, research, education and technology.

Consistently recognized as national and regional "Top Docs," Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is proud to be the official team physicians for the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, 76ers, the iconic Radio City Rockettes, The Big East Conference, as well as over 40 college and high school teams.

For more information about Rothman Orthopaedic Institute please call 1-800-321-9999 or visit www.RothmanOrtho.com .

