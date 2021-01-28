Carrum Health Expands into Nevada Through Partnership with Crovetti Orthopaedics

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrum Health , the first digital health company connecting employers and employees to Centers of Excellence (COEs) through a technology-powered platform for better, more cost-effective healthcare, is now offering joint care and replacement services in Nevada through a partnership with Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine . The physician-owned practice also operates the first outpatient private surgery center and surgical recovery suites in the state, where patients can have outpatient surgery, then recover and rehabilitate post-surgery in a hotel-like setting.

"More than 20 years ago, I opened Crovetti Orthopaedics with a vision of over delivering on my patients' expectations. The opening of our private surgery center and recovery suites was one of the first steps, allowing us to ensure a high-level of care and excellent outcomes from diagnosis through recovery," said Dr. Michael J. Crovetti, founder of Crovetti Orthopaedics. "Now, through our partnership with Carrum Health, we are able to bring our innovative model of care and VIP experience to even more patients."

Carrum Health members will be able to receive specialized joint care, including hip, knee and shoulder surgeries and replacements, as well as sports medicine services through Crovetti Orthopaedics, which is located in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson, Nev. The practice also owns the Coronado Surgery Center, with state-of-the-art operating rooms, and the Coronado Surgical Recovery Suites, a non-hospital facility designed with patient comfort in mind. The Crovetti Orthopedics team provides ongoing patient education, from pre-op to post-op, including onsite aftercare and guidance on transitioning to home for continued recovery. In the Recovery Suites, patients have access to 24-hour personalized care by trained surgical nurses, as well as accelerated rehabilitation protocols, healthy catered meals, and visitor accommodations to make recovery comfortable and ensure optimal outcomes.

"Carrum Health wants to make it easy for our members to get the best care, close to home," said Christoph Dankert, Senior Vice President for Provider Partnerships at Carrum Health. "Our entry into Nevada and the partnership with Crovetti Orthopaedics underscores this commitment to have a regional COE for musculoskeletal care within a short drive, regardless of where they live."

Carrum Health was founded in 2014 with a mission to "bring common sense to healthcare" through a value-based healthcare model that benefits families, employers and providers. Headquartered in South San Francisco, Carrum's award-winning surgery benefits platform connects self-insured employers with top providers under standardized bundled payment arrangements to better manage healthcare costs. By aligning provider incentives with quality performance, Carrum drives improvements in patient experience and health outcomes. Customers include large Fortune 500 companies and public sector organizations. For more information, visit carrumhealth.com .

