Carry Protocol Selected by Binance as the First Korean Altcoin for Coin Vote

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carry Protocol is pleased to announce that its CRE token has been chosen for Binance's second round of Community Coin Vote for listing - ARPA vs CRE.

Carry Protocol is a project aiming to build a sustainable purchase data platform on blockchain. Consumers are rewarded with CRE tokens whenever they share purchase data or receive ads, thereby enabling users to have full control over their data and its monetization. Carry Protocol has been paving the way for the transparent and healthy development of its token economy, with CRE tokens successfully listed on Upbit and Huobi Global.

Carry Protocol's Co-CEO Richard Choi said, "There are few Korean projects currently listed on Binance, and we are the first Korean project to participate Binance's Community Coin Vote campaign, so we are excited to participate, and hopefully there will be more opportunities to reach out globally."

The vote will start at 2019/11/05 4:00 AM (UTC) for 24 hours and will close at 2019/11/06 4:00 AM (UTC). The number of votes each user receives will be determined by their 7-day average (hourly snapshots) BNB holdings from: 2019/10/29 0:00 AM (UTC) to 2019/11/05 0:00 AM (UTC). Carry team is also holding several giveaway events for the participants of voting during the period, the details can be found on the official community channels.

SOURCE Carry Protocol

Related Links

carryprotocol.io

