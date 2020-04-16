Carry The Load Honors Heroes on the Front Lines

Carry The Load's Continuum of Care program is a collaboration with corporate and nonprofit partners to raise awareness and funds to assist military, veterans, first responders and their families. This program supports essential recovery services for front line heroes, such as counseling, adaptive training, suicide prevention, job placements, scholarships for children of the fallen, and more.

Chase, the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., is the title sponsor of Carry The Load for the sixth consecutive year. This support helps ensure that Carry The Load can live out its dedication to honor and remember our nation's heroes.

"Over the past weeks and months, we have all witnessed the heroism of those working on the front lines to protect our health and safety. Carry The Load's National Relay has always reminded us to come together as a community to honor these sacrifices," said Retired U.S. Army Colonel Mark Elliott, Global Head of Military and Veterans Affairs at JPMorgan Chase. "Perhaps now more than ever, we are grateful for the opportunity to join Carry The Load virtually to pay special tribute to our heroes past and present."

Carry The Load is a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded in 2011 by veteran U.S. Navy SEALs Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley. Carry The Load's mission is to provide an active way to honor and celebrate our nation's heroes by connecting Americans to the sacrifices made by our nation's military, veterans, first responders and their families. For more, visit CarryTheLoad.org.

