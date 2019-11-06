CARS names proven automotive and marketing innovator Dean Evans as Executive Vice President

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CARS (NYSE: CARS) President and Chief Executive Officer Alex Vetter announced that Dean Evans, an accomplished auto industry innovator, has joined Cars.com as Executive Vice President. Evans will help develop and bring cutting edge marketing solutions to dealers and automakers to increase sales through integrated and innovative strategies.

"Dean is an important addition to the CARS leadership team, as he sees the bigger solutions strategy that we're driving to help sellers be more effective with technology," said Vetter. "CARS has substantial automotive industry know-how and digital technology that can be further leveraged for growth. Dean's expertise, leadership and impressive track record for ramping auto sales is unprecedented. Our vision is to create a competitive advantage for our customers and further evolve the business to a marketplace and a full-service solutions provider."

Evans is a renowned automotive industry leader, with more than 20 years of experience driving success at major automotive brands with a focus on sales through next-generation marketing and technology solutions. Prior to joining CARS, he enjoyed four successful years as CMO of Hyundai Motor America and three years as CMO of Subaru of America. Evans has also served in executive roles at Dealer.com, Dealix, and LotLinx, where he accelerated growth for digital solutions while enhancing advertiser profitability at scale.

"CARS is a transformational player in our industry that will absolutely be #1, with a track record of innovation that delivers results for dealers and OEMs alike," said Evans. "The company is sitting on an amazing foundation of first party data and technology solutions, which combined with the media platform of Cars.com will enable powerful growth and profitability for the industry. I'm excited to bring my passion, experience and ideas to the company and the leadership team. There's nowhere else I'd rather be."

Evans joined CARS in late October and reports to Vetter.

Cars.com is a leading digital marketplace and solutions provider for the automotive industry that connects car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 with the flagship marketplace site Cars.com and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, Cars.com enables dealerships and OEMs with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn and gain market share. In 2018, Cars.com acquired Dealer Inspire®, an innovative technology company building solutions that future-proof dealerships with more efficient operations, a faster and easier car buying process, and connected digital experiences that sell and service more vehicles.

Cars.com properties include DealerRater®, Dealer Inspire®, Auto.com™, PickupTrucks.com® and NewCars.com®. For more information, visit www.Cars.com.

